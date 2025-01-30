To continue with my habit of replying to stupid ‘Letters to the Editor’ from jews and assorted Baby-Boomers who have been gas lit by their local news outlets. I reply to rather asinine letter by one William G. Smith of East Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania. (1)

To wit:

‘A news story Feb. 6 in LNP told of the vandalism of synagogues around the U.S. These same acts of cowardice have occurred in Europe over the past couple of years as well.’

So, you didn’t mention the repeated arson attacks on Christian churches by jews in Israel… I wonder why? (2)

Not much of a double standard: huh?

Well we know where your priorities lay: don’t we?

‘Anyone who reads the Bible’s Old and New Testaments knows that the texts were given to men and at least one woman (Ruth) by the indwelling of the Holy Spirit.’

The Holy Spirit apparently made quite a few mistakes then: didn’t it?

If you doubt me then listen to a recent lecture by Michael Coogan of Harvard on just the differences between the three versions of the Ten Commandments in the Old Testament. (3)

‘Both testaments proclaim that the Jews are God’s chosen people.’

Except they don’t.

The Old Testament certainly does – although with caveats – but the New Testament explicitly states otherwise. This is indicated by the importance of supersessionism in Christian theology both past and present.

‘It makes me sick and furious that, even after the Holocaust in Europe,’

What no mention of the Holodomor or Stalin’s Purges (pre, during and post war)?

Why is the ‘Holocaust’ so important to you personally?

Are a jew or something?

If not then: why?

Why not mention the Holodomor or Stalin’s Purges, which killed arguably more people in the same general time period?

‘people anywhere on this earth can behave in the same manner as those filthy Nazi thugs.’

Maybe that is because those ‘filthy Nazi thugs’ didn’t behave the way that the History Channel claims that they did?

I know, I know… that is a heretical thought, but maybe you ought to actually think about why Hitler gets all the ‘evil Dictator’ airtime rather than Lenin, Stalin, Castro, Mao, Mussolini, Franco, Idi Amin or anyone else.

Maybe because of whom he allegedly killed?

Just a thought.

‘Most of all, Americans are completely without excuse for these acts of violence and stupidity.’

You mean other than the fact that the United States gives Israel $3 billion of taxpayer’s money annually for no good reason, (4) the $40 billion extra we are due to pay to Israel over the next decade (5) as well as the fact that jews own Hollywood (6) and the media more broadly? (7)

If we paid $3 billion to Russia every year for no reason, were about to give Russian $40 billion extra over the next decade while the Russians were boasting about owning Hollywood and ‘individuals of Russian descent’ were massively overrepresented among the powerbrokers and staff of the American media, which also happened to promote Russian history as being more important than American history.

Then would you not feel justified in thinking the Russians were out to get you?

I rest my case.

‘In my youth, I had no idea about the Holocaust. It was something people didn’t talk about.’

Maybe because at the time that it occurred; it wasn’t a particularly important historical event?

Or haven’t you noticed that as of the last three to four decades; the Second World War has become an appendix to the ‘Holocaust’ not the other way around.

Who is more important?

Circa 44 million non-jews versus 6 million jews? (8)

Make your choice.

‘It wasn’t until 1978, when NBC aired the miniseries “Holocaust,’’ that I learned the truth.’

Did this drama series tell you about the electric floors, vacuum chambers and the brain bashing machines that were testified to – and accepted as true – at the Nuremberg Trials?

I wonder why?

‘I only just read “The Diary of a Young Girl,’’ Anne Frank’s writing from that terrible time.’

If indeed Anne even wrote said diary.

There is quite some dispute in historical circles.

‘I found it interesting that Anne’s friend Miep Gies lived to be 100 and passed away within the last couple of years. She had saved Anne’s writings and gave them to Anne’s father, Otto Frank, who survived the camps.’

You do realize that Anne died of typhus and wasn’t gassed: right? (9)

‘Every young person in America’s public schools should be required to read Anne Frank’s book and watch the “Holocaust” miniseries.’

They already are.

It doesn’t work and do you want to know why?

The ‘Holocaust’ doesn’t stand up to anything more than the most cursory historical investigation. In fact it is so intellectually weak that it needs special laws and tens of billions of dollars in funding to protect it from rigorous critical inquiry.

‘Anti-Semitism is evil, and it is immoral.’

Anti-Semitism is both rational and a moral imperative as I have explained at length elsewhere. (10)

‘It galls me how God gave humans souls and minds to think with, and all many can think to do is persecute, kill and destroy innocent people.’

Maybe it is because they have been given minds by God that humans ‘persecute, kill and destroy’ people who they judge not to be innocent?

There’s a revolutionary thought for you: those who proclaim their innocence the loudest are likely to the ones who have done the most wrong.

‘I love the words of Anne Frank: “I don’t think of all the misery, but of all the beauty that still remains.’’’

Were they written by Anne though?

The jury is still out.

‘Wish I could have known her.’

I doubt it unless you particularly like hearing about teenage sexual fantasies and serial masturbation or haven’t you read her actual diary rather than the heavily edited version?

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) http://lancasteronline.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/anti-semitism-evil-and-immoral/article_7f7876be-f9d7-11e6-98f5-c7ff64328745.html

(2) For example: https://cruxnow.com/global-church/2017/02/13/historic-israeli-church-reopens-galilee-20-months-arson-attack/

(3) This is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZW0w-lGLUqI&t=881s

(4) http://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/total-u-s-foreign-aid-to-israel-1949-present

(5) http://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2016/06/14/40-billion-aid-to-Israel-is-largest-ever-to-any-country-says-Susan-Rice/5461465914964/

(6) For an easy example: http://articles.latimes.com/2008/dec/19/opinion/oe-stein19

(7) http://www.huffingtonpost.com/alan-dershowitz/do-jews-control-the-media_b_753227.html

(8) http://necrometrics.com/20c5m.htm#Second

(9) http://www.annefrankguide.net/en-us/bronnenbank.asp?tid=15925

(10) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/why-i-am-an-anti-semite