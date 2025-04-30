Back in 2018 in the United Kingdom a prominent jewish member of the House of Lords named Anthony Lester – who is pleased to call himself ‘Lord Lester’ but was actually born as ‘Anthony Raab’ – was found guilty of sexually harassing a Sikh writer named Jasvinder Sanghera. (1)

For the sake of reference I quote ‘Jewish News’’ and the BBC’s accounts of incident respectively:

‘Jasvinder Sanghera, a bestselling author who was disowned by her Sikh parents for refusing an arranged marriage, waived her right to anonymity this week to tell how Lester offered to make her a peer in return for sex. Sanghera presented six witnesses before the Lords’ committee, outlining how she met Lester 11 years ago when working on a private member’s bill to outlaw forced marriages, and how Lester threatened recriminations if she refused his advances. The investigation report says the sexual harassment began after Sanghera missed the last train following a House of Lords meeting and Lester said she could sleep at his house because his wife was there. On the drive home, she said: “He kept repeatedly missing the gear stick with his hand and instead very firmly placed his hand on my right thigh.” The next morning, when his wife had left, Sanghera said Lester put his arms around her waist and chased her around the kitchen.’ (2)

And:

‘"The commissioner investigated Lord Lester, following a complaint from a member of the public, and found that Lord Lester had breached the code of conduct's requirement for members to act on their personal honour - by sexually harassing the complainant and offering her inducements to sleep with him - and that this behaviour took place in the context of his parliamentary duties."’ (3)

Now Lester was suspended by the British House of Lords following this verdict – although Lester claimed he had ‘retired’ - and happily died in August 2020 from heart disease, but he died as he lived: as a corrupt sex criminal.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/jewish-peer-facing-suspension-after-committee-finds-harassment-claims-credible/

(2) Ibid.

(3) https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-46178207