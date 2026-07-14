Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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DenisetheCelt's avatar
DenisetheCelt
7d

Oh come on! Don't be an Anti Jewist Bigot! Kiddie rape is a deeply embedded and honored part of their cultcha! Oy VEY!

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garotti.giovanni's avatar
garotti.giovanni
7d

👏

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