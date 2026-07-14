According to Maya Zanger-Nadis writing in the ‘Jerusalem Post’ on 3rd July 2026 a 19-year-old Israeli man – who we know is jewish because Modi’in Illit is an almost purely ultra-Orthodox Israel settler city in the West Bank (1) so thus he cannot be blithely claimed to be ‘an Arab’ – has been arrested for raping a five-year-old boy who he abducted off the street as well as for trying to rape the five-year-old boy’s nine-year-old brother.

She writes that:

‘Israel Police arrested a 19-year-old Modi’in Illit resident on Friday on suspicion of committing indecent acts against a minor. According to the police report, the suspect first approached the victim’s 9-year-old brother shortly before sundown on Friday. The 9-year-old fled the scene, but the suspect managed to grab the 5-year-old and take him to a bomb shelter in a residential building. There, he allegedly committed an indecent act against the child and documented the act on his cell phone. The police arrived on the scene shortly thereafter, having received a report from the 9-year-old that “a big guy” had kidnapped his brother. They located and arrested the suspect, who was taken in for questioning and then jailed. They also opened an investigation into the matter. On Monday, after the initial investigation was completed and evidence was collected, the State Prosecutor filed a declaration with the Central District Attorney’s Office seeking an extension of his detention in anticipation of an indictment before the end of the week.’ (2)

Unfortunately, because of Israeli laws around the initial anonymity of suspects – which massively benefits jews in Israel because it provides room to doubt that they are in fact jewish and allows hasbara types to claim that they ‘might be an Arab’ instead – it prevents us knowing who exactly the culprit is and what they look like, but from what little information we’ve got courtesy of the ‘Jerusalem Post’ article. We can state with certainty that this is yet another jewish homosexual child molestation case and by the sound of things it looks like a particularly evil and vicious one to boot.

We’ll see if any more information comes out.

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References

(1) https://101israel.com/modiin-illit-%d7%9e%d7%95%d6%b9%d7%93%d6%b4%d7%99%d7%a2%d6%b4%d7%99%d7%9f-%d7%a2%d6%b4%d7%9c%d6%b4%d6%bc%d7%99%d7%aa/

(2) https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/crime-in-israel/article-901787