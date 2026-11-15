As is my want in keeping up with goings on in Israel; I must report that yet another jewess has been arrested for abusing children at a kindergarten in the Israeli settlement of Ariel which is right smack in the middle of the occupied West Bank and is almost entirely jewish. (1)

‘Arutz Sheva’ (aka Israeli Channel 7) reported on 29th October 2026 that:

‘Judea and Samaria District Police on Wednesday night arrested a woman in her 50s on suspicion of abusing children at the private daycare center where she works. The arrest was carried out by officers from the Ariel Police Station; the suspect is a resident of the city, where she also works. The investigation was launched at the police station on Wednesday evening following a report raising concerns about the children’s safety. Immediately following the report, police opened an investigation and gathered preliminary evidence supporting the suspicions against the employee. Based on those findings, the police raided the suspect’s home, arrested her, and brought her to the police station for questioning. Following her interrogation, the woman was taken into custody. She is expected to appear before a court later Thursday for an extension of her arrest. The investigation is ongoing.’ (2)

Now I have covered this kind of child abuse by jews in Israel – largely towards jewish children I might add – before (3) and it is worth noting that it is recognized within Israel as something of an epidemic (4) with little being done about it by the Israeli government.

It is worth noting that personally I think this is due to my theory about the much higher incidence of ‘dark triad’ (or more recently ‘dark quartet’) personality traits among the jews and that fundamentally the jewish population throughout history has rewarded – and thus selected for – these traits, which has created the malevolent pathologically narcissistic jew that was identified as a problem by Western Europeans (and had been warned about by Eastern Europeans for more than a century) and which – following the more recent ‘dark quartet’ model – also likely means that the sadist trait was also selected for by jews, which also makes sense of why jews are so… well… sadistic towards their real and perceived enemies historically and currently (think of the horrific atrocities committed by jewish communists historically and by jewish Zionists today).

Ergo if sadism has been selected for by jewish intra-communal eugenics – and remember jews did practice a form of accidental eugenics historically - and especially in the Pale of Settlement in Eastern Europe – (5) then this would explain the apparent high incidence of sadism by jews and jewesses towards non-jews, each other and also towards children (jewish or not).

Makes sense: doesn’t it?

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References

(1) https://www.citypopulation.de/en/israel/admin/west_bank/3570__ariel/#google_vignette

(2) https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/435334

(3) On this please see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/two-israeli-teachers-arrested-for and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/more-systematic-child-abuse-uncovered

(4) Cf. Rachel Lev-Wiesel, Zvi Eisikovits, Maya First, Ruth Gottfried, David Mehlhausen, 2016, ‘Prevalence of Child Maltreatment in Israel: A National Epidemiological Study’, Journal of Child & Adolescent Trauma, Vol. 11, No. 2, pp. 141-150

(5) Cf. John Glad, 2011, ‘Jewish Eugenics’, 1st Edition, Wooden Shore: Washington D.C.