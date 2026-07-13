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saoirse's avatar
saoirse
7d

Not surprising that Holohoax Inc. accepted her fabrications without question. They readily admitted that confirmatory evidence is sparse but still proceeded to add the entire family to their list scrutiny be damned.

Well of course they did. The more victims the better for propaganda purposes!

How nice of Der Spiegel to have uncovered the fraud. I wonder if they would have proceeded with the expose had they found out Ms. Hingst was a real Jew but her victims were still fakes. It's a shame they don't investigate all the other 'survivor' claims but that would be deemed 'anti-semitic' and their entire investigative staff and management would be marched off to the nearest jail in the name of truth, sanctity and national security.

As for Sophie dearest: The fact that she managed to con a whole lot of people (and win prizes) with her deceitful fiction shows just how brainwashed and obsequious the general public is. She found her niche in hopping on the Holo train to fame and it worked like a charm....... for awhile.

Did she manage to get in on the reparations scam too? I can just see the apoplectic reaction when all the kikes found out that a clever goyim was moving in on their grift!

I have doubts about the multiple personalities excuse. Too bad one of the other characters in her mind wasn't a Dresden casualty.

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jul 13

did she really kill herself.....

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