Much like the Australian author Bernard Brougham – whose story of jews being murdered by ‘masturbation machines’ at Auschwitz was believed for years before he was exposed as a hoaxer (1) (although don’t worry there is actually a real verified claim of such a ‘killing method’) – (2) the German-Irish blogger and historian Sophie Marie Hingst claimed to be a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ albeit in her case she would have been a ‘Third Generation Holocaust Survivor’ (and yes those are a real thing). (3)

She became famous in 2013-2019 and was even given Ireland’s ‘Golden Blogger’ award in 2017 for her research and writing about her own family history during the ‘Holocaust’. This was until early June 2019 when she exposed as a fraud by the German publication ‘Der Spiegel’.

Ari Feldman writing for the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ on 4th June 2019 explains that:

‘An Irish blogger made up various facts about her family’s suffering during the Holocaust, according to a report from the German investigative magazine Der Spiegel. Sophie Marie Hingst began blogging several years ago about her family’s persecution and murders by the Nazi regime during the Holocaust. The blog, called “Read on my dear, read on,” won Ireland’s Golden Blogger award in 2017. On the blog, Hingst appeared to be documenting her efforts at tracing her family’s genealogy and their fates. She found that multiple family members were killed at Auschwitz, and even traveled to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum, to register the names of 22 relatives who she said died during the Holocaust with their database of Holocaust victims. Hingst became a celebrated historian of the Holocaust, writing for the German paper Die Zeit and lectured about her historical odyssey in front of Jewish communities in Europe. Her blog had over 240,000 readers. But the Der Spiegel investigation found that not only were there no pieces of evidence to suggest that any of those relatives existed, but that she was not of Jewish descent: her German family was Protestant, and the grandfather who she claimed was an Auschwitz inmate was actually a Protestant pastor. Yad Vashem has admitted that there are few ways of fact-checking victim registrations submitted to their database. A spokesman for the databse told a German press agency that “often memorial sites are the only evidence of the existence of a Holocaust victim.” “The process is not 100% fail-safe,” he added. Through a lawyer, Hingst told Der Spiegel that her blog was “literature, not journalism or history.” She said that when she started the blog, she was lonely in her life in Dublin. She hoped that the blog would make her “more interesting than other non-Jewish Germans.” She admitted that she had not reviewed the biographical data for the 22 people whose names she submitted to Yad Vashem. Hingst’s blog has been unaccessible since the release of the Der Spiegel report.’ (4)

In summary then Hingst submitted detailed ‘Holocaust’ documentation to Yad Vashem in 2013; (5) who apparently didn’t bother checking any of it, accepted what she had sent them as factual and included it in their official online database of ‘Holocaust victims’. Even though – given that ‘Der Spiegel’ rumbled Hingst fairly quickly – had they bothered to have done so then they would have realised that it was all made-up nonsense.

Hence Yad Vashem were subsequently forced to admit that they don’t check the entries to their database ‘because it can be hard to check’ – since when was that an excuse for a historian given that is quite literally a blood libel? – although they tried to save their blushes by claiming ‘a general lack of documentation’ which is cobblers. Since if you lack documentation, you simply don’t add it to your database until you have some kind of actual checked evidence in much the same way that we know who each individual victim of the Katyn Massacre was precisely because the documentation has been thoroughly validated and cross-checked.

Hingst was promptly stripped of her ‘Golden Blogger’ award later in June 2019 and on 17th July 2019 she was found in her apartment in Dublin having committed suicide. (6)

The origin of Hingst’s claims seems to have been the fact that she had multiple personalities (i.e., what we now call ‘Dissociative Identity Disorder’) and one of her personalities believed itself to be a jew. (7)

The fact that she was – in her words – ‘skinned alive’ by the jews and the mainstream media following the revelations that she hade made it all up is believed to be the reason that Hingst committed suicide. (8)

In essence a mentally ill girl invented some history and tried to ‘make it real’ because it literally ‘was real in her mind’ and when the jews found out they promptly hounded her until she could take no more and committed suicide.

Despite Hingst trying to help the ‘Holocaust Industry’ in her own misguided way; it was the ‘Holocaust Industry’ that ended up killing her because she’d accidentally shown them to be the mixture of conmen and fools that revisionists have long known them to be in the full glare of the public square.

Thus Hingst is yet another casualty taken by the Aryan race in their millennia long struggle against the jew and his evil influence.

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References

(1) On Brougham, please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/bernard-brougham-holocaust-fraud

(2) For the real ‘death by masturbation’ ‘Holocaust’ claim please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-65

(3) For example, see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second-generation_Holocaust_syndrome; https://evafogelman.com/publications/the-evolution-of-a-second-generation-holocaust-survivor-identity/; https://wwv.yadvashem.org/odot_pdf/Microsoft%20Word%20-%206058.pdf

(4) https://forward.com/fast-forward/425373/holocaust-history-blogger-lied-auschwitz-family/

(5) https://www.jewishnews.co.uk/german-historian-who-faked-family-holocaust-story-dies-at-31/

(6) Idem.

(7) Idem.

(8) Idem.