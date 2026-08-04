Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Burn it Down's avatar
Burn it Down
Aug 5

These Filthy Depraved Psychopaths need to Removed from the world!

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DenisetheCelt's avatar
DenisetheCelt
Aug 4

They are a race of devils.

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