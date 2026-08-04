On 21st July 2026 Esther Davis reported in the ‘Jerusalem Post’ concerning yet another jewish child having been arrested this time in the Israeli beach city of Bat Yam that is south of Tel Aviv.

To wit:

‘Israel Police arrested a 59-year-old Bat Yam resident on July 12 for committing serious sexual offenses against his two granddaughters on multiple occasions, police confirmed on Monday.

On July 6, police received a report of suspected sexual abuse committed by a resident of Bat Yam against his two granddaughters, both of whom are minors.

An investigation was launched at the Bat Yam police station, during which evidence was gathered, testimony was collected, and the parties involved were questioned.

The investigation found substantial evidence that the suspect had sexually assaulted his granddaughters, claiming he did so to “prepare them for adulthood.”

Just under a week after the initial report was made, the suspect was arrested and taken to the police station for questioning.

His detention was extended periodically, and a prosecutor’s declaration was filed against him on Monday morning.

A serious indictment charging him with severe sexual offenses is expected to be filed in the coming days.’ (1)