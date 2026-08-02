Another day, yet another jewish child rapist in Israel.

In this instance Ilana Curiel writing for ‘YNet’ reported on 13th July 2026 that:

‘The State Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against a southern Israel resident in his 70s who sexually abused his granddaughter starting when she was six years old, over a four-year period. The indictment reveals that the grandfather exploited his granddaughter’s visits to his home to commit indecent acts against her, made sure to keep her younger brother away and during one of the visits attempted to rape her.’ (1)

Unfortunately, we don’t have the name of the grandfather as Israel – for reasons that no one even Israelis seem to understand – keeps accused criminals anonymous to an almost lunatic degree so getting detail on individual cases can be - and often is - hard. In this instance the fact that the grandfather is said to be from ‘southern Israel’ is unhelpful as southern Israel is a very ethnically mixed place with many Arabs as well as jews. (2)

However, given that the grandchildren do not live in the same area as the grandfather it suggests the grandfather and grandchildren are jews since Israeli Arabs and Bedouin tend to still live in multi-generational households or at least nearby to their family, while Israeli jews are less likely to do so.

This per force suggests – although it does not prove – that we are dealing with a jewish not an Arab child rapist here.

However, that is all we can say for the moment until fresh evidence/information is released by the Israeli police.

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References

(1) https://www.ynetnews.com/article/c94w70qiw

(2) https://www.taubcenter.org.il/en/research/a-sociodemographic-profile-of-the-south/