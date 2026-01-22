According to the ‘Jerusalem Post’ writing on 15th January 2026; yet another child molester has been detected and arrested in Israel. This time in the northern port city of Haifa.

They write that:

‘A Haifa man was arrested on suspicion of having raped his daughter repeatedly over the course of several years, according to a Thursday Israel Police statement.

The man allegedly began raping the girl when she was 7 years old and continued until she was 15, at which point the police intervened. Results of the investigation indicate that the suspect raped his daughter on several occasions in different locations around Haifa.

Haifa police opened an investigation into the man on December 25 after receiving a tip from an undisclosed source.

The investigation, which lasted three weeks, included a raid on the suspect’s Haifa apartment and questioning of the suspect himself.

Once the police investigation was complete, a prosecutor’s statement was filed, allowing authorities to extend the man’s detention before an indictment.

According to the police report, this is the precursor to a “serious indictment” and a request to detain the suspect for the full duration of the legal proceedings.’ (1)