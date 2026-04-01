On 10th February 2026 in the ‘Jerusalem Post’ we were treated to yet another account of a pretty shocking child abuse that was written up by Shir Perets as follows:

‘A 53-year-old nurse at a hospital in the Gush Dan area was arrested on suspicion of abusing a three-year-old patient and causing two fractures to his legs during treatment, the Israel Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Investigators said the ward CCTV captured the incident, and the footage was transferred to the police for review.

The Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court extended the suspect’s detention until Thursday to allow further investigative actions.

Police said the child, hospitalized in a pediatric intensive care unit, sustained the fractures during a medical interaction with the nurse.

Initial findings indicate the nurse allegedly lifted the toddler violently, held him by the hair, slammed his upper body, and then bent his legs in a way that resulted in the injuries, according to the case file.

Detectives opened an immediate probe after a hospital professional filed a complaint flagging possible physical harm.

Police collected material from security cameras that purportedly shows the incident and are examining whether the actions constituted intentional violence or unsafe, aggressive conduct during treatment.

The suspect, a nurse of about 15 years with no prior criminal record, was detained on suspicion of abusing a helpless minor and causing serious injury. Police noted they are also examining the alternative offense of negligent injury pending expert opinions and a full review of the medical documentation.

The child continues to receive care in the hospital while the investigation proceeds.’ (1)