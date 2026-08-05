Recently Jacob Kornbluh in ‘The Jewish Post and News’ in Canada decided to have a bit of screech about a lesbian jewess named Eve Adams (real name Chawa Zloczower) who was booted out of the United States back to Poland in 1927 for breaking the law and promoting lesbianism to American women – as well as trying to seduce them herself – and has now become the focus of yet another jewish ‘Holocaust education’ campaign.

This time it is intended both to promote the fact that jews were (and are) massively involved in the promotion and legalization of homosexuality in the United States (as well as in Europe mind you) since that is currently fashionable – and as William Pierce observed many years ago on an ‘American Dissident Voices’ broadcast jews only promote their involvement/responsibility for something if it is currently fashionable and/or perceived as ‘good’ (hence why Karl Marx has been quietly dropped from many ‘jewish contributions’ lists, while jews have even started trying to claim he wasn’t even jewish) – (1) jews like Kornbluh are happily acknowledging their historic and continued role in it. While also promoting the idea that ‘because Adams was deported to Poland in 1927’ and subsequently died/disappeared during the Second World War she was therefore ‘gassed by the evil Nazis’ and thus White Americans are ‘evil’ if they want to deport illegal immigrants as well as legal immigrants who have engaged in extended criminality while in the United States back to their countries of origin.

It is the classic jewish guilt trip strategy of ‘Holocaust equivocation’ – ironically they complain bitterly if you compare to the ‘Holocaust’ to any other alleged or actual genocide – in that they want you to stop your opposition to a policy – in this case your extermination by demographic replacement aka ethnic cleansing – then they will find some way to claim that you ‘did X to jews before/during/after the Holocaust’ so therefore your counter-arguments, facts and opinions are invalid because ‘of jewish suffering’.

When you stop caring about what jews think and tell them to shove their metaphorical stripped pajama dildo up their own rectum then all of a sudden you experience a form of intellectual freedom that is unlike anything else in the modern world. You are free from the ‘Holocaust’ industry and the assumptions of universal and eternal gentile guilt (largely European but it has often been extended to Arabs as well sometimes to blacks) so you can spit in the face of that satanic semitic smile just before you metaphorically break their nose.

This is very much the case with Eve Adams because her entire story – as told by Kornbluh – is an extended exercise in special pleading for Semites where we are supposed to suspend any and all critical judgement because of her alleged ‘suffering’ and ‘how she was supposedly gassed by the evil Nazis’. The problem is that even a modicum of criticality causes the whole Eva Adams victim narrative to completely fall apart.

Kornbluh writes that:

‘In 1926, New York City police arrested Eve Adams, a Polish-Jewish immigrant who ran a lesbian bar in Greenwich Village, for the crime of being gay. The formal charges were more euphemistic. Officially, Adams was charged with disorderly conduct — that is, flirting with an undercover police officer who had entrapped her, and obscenity, for writing and possessing the book Lesbian Love. The following year, the U.S. government deported Adams to Poland, in what was effectively a death sentence: 16 years later, Adams would be murdered at Auschwitz. Now, a century after Adam’s arrest, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal — the first openly gay person to hold the elected position — is urging New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to formally recognize the city’s role in Adams’ persecution. He sent a letter to Mamdani requesting that the city issue a formal declaration acknowledging Adams’ conviction in 1926 “was unjust and rooted in discriminatory law enforcement and affirming that New York City failed her as a pioneer of LGBTQ+ life, as an immigrant, and as a Jewish woman who was ultimately deported to her death.” […] Born with the name Chawa Zloczower in Poland in 1891, Adams immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island at age 20. In America, she adopted the name Eve Adams — a playful nod to her androgyny, invoking the biblical Adam and Eve — and wore men’s clothing. “She was a vibrant activist, who was daring. She had an androgynous appearance, which immediately identified her as a lesbian,” said Jonathan Ned Katz, author of The Daring Life and Dangerous Times of Eve Adams. “Wearing pants for women was just unthinkable in the time period.” Adams soon immersed herself in New York’s anarchist circles, befriending prominent Jewish anarchists Emma Goldman and Alexander Berkman. She worked as a traveling saleswoman for leftist publications including Mother Earth, activities that landed her on the Bureau of Investigation’s watch list during the First Red Scare. In 1923, Adams published Lesbian Love, a collection of essays about the romantic lives of dozens of women in Greenwich Village. Katz described the book as far ahead of its time. “The word “lesbian” was not used much. It was like a dirty word at the time, so you didn’t say it out loud,” Katz said. “Here she was, putting it on a book jacket.” Two years later, Adams opened Eve’s Hangout in Greenwich Village. The underground tearoom became a rare refuge where lesbian women could socialize openly. But the haven proved short-lived. In 1926, an undercover detective named Margaret Leonard visited Eve’s Hangout, where she met Adams. The following day, the two attended a play in Times Square together. Adams gave Leonard a copy of Lesbian Love — evidence of “obscenity” that prosecutors later used against her — and Leonard alleged Adams made sexual advances toward her during the taxi ride to the theater. Adams was convicted and spent 18 months in jail before the United States deported her to Poland.’ (2)

Kornbluh here fundamentally ignores the simple reality that what Adams was doing was a crime and the United States – and New York in particular – had recently enacted a policy of actively deporting immigrants who were criminals and/or leftists, which we can see in Adams’ case below: (3)

Adams was both as she was an active lesbian – as well as public advocate for lesbianism – which was quite illegal at the time as well as an active leftist closely-associated with the anarchist and socialist movements of the time (4) that were being shut down hard by the recently formed FBI (the ‘Palmer Raids’ of late 1918 and early 1919 led by J. Edgar Hoover were their first real outing) for engaging in both the assassinations of politicians as well as conducting bombings targeting ‘class enemies’. (5)

In essence Adams was little different to the evil Judeo-Bolshevik cretins (and lovers) Alexander Berkman (real name Ovsei Berkman) and Emma Goldman who thoroughly approved of murdering the goyim who didn’t agree with them (for example Berkman tried to assassinate steel tycoon Henry Clay Frick during the Homestead Strike in 1892 for which he was imprisoned for 14 years), but got very upset when their fellow Judeo-Bolsheviks tried to murder them (why Berkman and Goldman fled the Soviet Union in late 1921 after the Cheka began picking off their friends and associates after Berkman and Goldman plotted to try to take control away from Lenin and their fellow members of the tribe) and also when the United States moved to deport them.

This link between Adams and Berkman/Goldman is easy to demonstrate because Adams was both their friend as well as an employee since Adams was a travelling saleswoman for ‘Mother Earth’ (6) which was Goldman’s periodical that Berkman edited for her.

It is often forgotten that anarchism was fundamentally a jewish intellectual movement after Bakunin’s death – Bakunin was openly and violently anti-Semitic – (7) as it was progressively corrupted as Prince Kropotkin, Errico Malatesta and Johann Most aged and their influence waned with Berkman and Goldman being the principal beneficiaries. (8)

Thus, we can see that the United States – and New York specifically – was more than justified in deporting Adams back to Poland where one suspects she may well have joined or worked closely with the newly-created ‘Anarchist Federation of Poland’ (set up in the year before she returned to Poland, i.e. 1926), which like the Polish Communist Party (9) was a profoundly jewish group having been set up (rather oddly) by ‘Zionist anarchists’ and most of whose activists as well as membership was jewish. (10)

Where predictably events caught up with Adams was with the Polish crackdown on the political left as well as the often-ignored Polish policy - seen most obviously in the Polish ‘Madagascar Plan’ announced in July 1938 at the Evian Conference and which was famously subsequently adopted by the Third Reich - to solve the jewish question by mass deportations in part because of the massive jewish involvement with the revolutionary political left in the country (as well as across all of Europe and North America). She then fled Poland and moved to Paris sometime in the late 1920s/1930s so then when the Third Reich invaded and occupied France in May 1940 the consequences of her anarchist and lesbian political agitation caught up with her.

The result was pretty much what you’d expect with Kornbluh writing:

‘She settled in Paris, where she began a relationship with Jewish cabaret singer Hella Olstein Soldner. In 1943, the two women were arrested and sent to the Drancy internment camp. From there, they were deported to Auschwitz, where both were murdered.’ (11)

Now given Adams and Olstein Soldner were only arrested in 1943 this informs us that – given that Adams at least was a foreign jew not a French jew – they had fled Paris for Vichy France, which is in fact where they were arrested in 1943: in the southern French city of Nice. (12)

Adams was subsequently deported to Auschwitz in Convoy 63 on 11th December 1943 according to the list of all internees sent from the Drancy internment camp near Paris to Auschwitz where her occupation is listed as ‘Teacher’ (= ‘Lerherin’) suggesting once again the problem of her as a known political subversive (and why the Germans arrested her in the first place): (13)

The claim that Adams was ‘murdered in Auschwitz’ is also without foundation or any evidence to my knowledge but seems to consist of ‘she was deported to Auschwitz and never came back so thus she was gassed there’. This is obviously untenable given that we have no documentary evidence whatsoever that anyone was ever ‘gassed’ at Auschwitz (or any other German concentration camp for that matter) so we cannot hold such a claim to be even remotely correct.

The truth is almost certainly more prosaic in that Adams arrived at Auschwitz as a middle-aged woman (she was 51 at the time) of slight build at the tail end of a major outbreak of typhus at the camp (14) as well as at a time when the Germans were dealing with overcrowding and food as well as medicine shortages.

The likelihood is that Adams – like tens of thousands of other inmates at Auschwitz – caught and subsequently died typhus with her death falsely attributed to ‘gassing’ after the Second World War.

It is that simple.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/was-karl-marx-jewish

(2) https://jewishpostandnews.ca/uncategorized/this-jewish-activist-was-arrested-and-deported-for-her-book-lesbian-love-100-years-later-will-nyc-apologize/

(3) https://expo-homosexuels-lesbiennes.memorialdelashoah.org/eva-kotchever-1891-1943.html

(4) https://jewishpostandnews.ca/uncategorized/this-jewish-activist-was-arrested-and-deported-for-her-book-lesbian-love-100-years-later-will-nyc-apologize/

(5) On this see the contemporary work reporting on just this based on documents seized in the 1922 Bridgman Raid on the young Communist Party USA by the young FBI: Richard Whitney, 1924, ‘Reds in America’, 1st Edition, The Beckwith Press: New York and for the fact that this was not just limited to the United States see Adolf Ehrt, 1990, [1933], ‘Communism in Germany: The Communist Conspiracy on the Eve of the 1933 National Revolution’, 1st Edition, Noontide Press: Newport Beach

(6) https://jewishpostandnews.ca/uncategorized/this-jewish-activist-was-arrested-and-deported-for-her-book-lesbian-love-100-years-later-will-nyc-apologize/

(7) On Bakunin’s raging and rather insightful anti-Semitism see my articles: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/mikhail-bakunin-and-the-jews and https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/was-mikhail-bakunin-anti-semitic

(8) On this see William Fishman, 1975, ‘East End Jewish Radicals, 1875–1914’, 1st Edition, Duckworth: London and Anna Elena Torres, Kenyon Zimmer, 2023, ‘With Freedom in Our Ears: Histories of Jewish Anarchism’, 1st Edition, University of Illinois Press: Champaign

(9) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jews-and-communism-in-poland-1918

(10) https://web.archive.org/web/20200709092852/https://www.ozzip.pl/publicystyka/historia/item/501-z-dziejow-anarchosyndykalizmu-w-polsce

(11) https://jewishpostandnews.ca/uncategorized/this-jewish-activist-was-arrested-and-deported-for-her-book-lesbian-love-100-years-later-will-nyc-apologize/

(12) https://expo-homosexuels-lesbiennes.memorialdelashoah.org/eva-kotchever-1891-1943.html

(13) Idem.

(14) https://holocaustencyclopedia.com/concept/typhus/893/