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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Aug 5

jews always claim their prosecution for whatever crimes they have committed is the result of their being jews.

and the prosecution for crimes is turned into persecution for being jews.

jews in fact claim the right to commit crimes without punishment because they are jews.

jews claim the right to genocide the people of palestine because they are jews and they did it once before.

the amalekites were defending their land against the invading jews just like the palestinians are defending their land against the jews.

God then commands Saul to destroy the Amalekites, by killing man, woman, infant and suckling.

He kills every man and woman but takes sheep, cattle, donkey, camels, and clothing.

it seems nothing has changed since then...

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Heimdall66's avatar
Heimdall66
Aug 5

Looks like a dude.

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