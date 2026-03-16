Recently the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’s’ pompously named ‘Antisemitism Research Center’ has released another one of the typically idiotic jewish ‘think tank’ type reports titled ‘Symbols and Images of a Classic Antisemitic Trope: A Visual History of the Blood Libel and its Modern Manifestations’. (1)

Despite releasing the report in December 2025; (2) the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’ only promoted it on 14th January 2026 (3) presumably because practically no one even bothered to read it. Well… other than me anyway.

The reason for this lack of interest is actually quite simple because despite its grand title and the promotional blurb for it from by the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’, which reads as follows:

‘The report focuses on how classic tropes, especially the blood libel, have been perpetuated through visual symbols and imagery for centuries. Symbols and Images of a Classic Antisemitic Trope: A Visual History of the Blood Libel and its Modern Manifestations traces these motifs from medieval Europe to the present day. It shows how images once used to demonize Jews continue to surface today. Many now appear in political cartoons, protest visuals, and online memes. The report identifies recurring visual themes. These include portrayals of Jews as child-killers, demonic figures, or existential threats to society. Although such imagery is often defended as “political critique” or “artistic expression,” its roots are clear and historically documented. These symbols come directly from narratives that fueled violence, exclusion, and persecution. By documenting this continuity, the report provides critical tools for recognizing antisemitism in visual form. It also offers essential context for applying the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism, which explicitly includes the use of symbols and images associated with classic antisemitic tropes. The report is designed as a practical resource for educators, journalists, policymakers, researchers, and digital platforms seeking to better identify and confront antisemitism — especially as it becomes increasingly normalized across visual and online spaces.’ (4)

The truth is the ‘report’ looks like it was put together by an unpaid 15-year-old intern in circa 2-3 hours using Google rather than a ‘specialist researcher’ with only three paragraphs of text in the report which appear on page 1 and with only 12 pages in total – including the title page and 10 pages of images with an absolute bare minimum of commentary – which says nothing remotely new and could have been plagiarised from two dozen different jewish sites.

The ‘report’s’ text from page 1 reads:

‘For centuries, those trying to foment antisemitism have used images and symbols to dehumanize and demonize Jews. The blood libel, the false accusation that Jews use the blood of Christians for religious ritual, is an antisemitic trope dating back to the Middle Ages. Woodcuts, paintings, sculptures and memes, depicting variations of the blood libel and equating the Jews with evil, have been created, distributed and recirculated over the centuries. Throughout history, these images have fanned the flames of antisemitism and incited the persecution of Jews. The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, adopted by Executive Order in 2019 and codified in the legal codes of 16 states, recognizes the dangers posed by these antisemitic tropes, images and symbols. One of the IHRA’s included examples states: “Using the symbols and images associated with classic antisemitism (e.g., claims of Jews killing Jesus or blood libel) to characterize Israel or Israelis.” This IHRA example refers to situations in which symbols and images like those discussed in this paper are used to dehumanize and demonize Jews and the state of Israel “as a Jewish collectivity.” It does not judge any interpretation of the Gospel and does not infringe on an individual’s religious liberty. The Nazis used medieval images as propaganda to portray Jews as inhuman and dangerous so as to advance their aims and justify the murder of 6,000,000 Jews. Today, Hamas and its supporters similarly create cartoons and memes using classic antisemitic tropes to dehumanize and vilify Jewish Israelis in order to justify the use of violence against Israel. These memes frequently incorporate religious themes, including the ancient blood libel and the Crucifixion. The inflammatory images are designed to generate hostility towards Jews and the Jewish state of Israel. They have been disseminated in news publications, over social media and even in Palestinian schools where they have been shown to children to instill hate in the next generation.’ (5)

Basically these three paragraphs boil down to the following statement: common artistic/intellectual/propaganda themes/tropes are used by ‘anti-Semites’ – in reality due to the use of the IHRA ‘definition’ of ‘anti-Semitism’ this means anyone from a hardened National Socialist like me to Joe Six-Pack/Sally Soccermom making a passing very mild criticism of Israel are equally ‘anti-Semitic’ – therefore this is ‘scary’ and you ‘should know what to look out for’.

It is absolutely asinine and almost certainly written purely out of egotism or a need to ‘demonstrate results’ in order to be able to solicit more donations by the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’.

This is demonstrated nicely by the fact that a lot of the images of ‘medieval anti-Semitism’ have been edited so badly from Google that you can still see the cropping marks, while the two Fips cartoons – the ‘report’s’ author apparently doesn’t even know who Fips was – featured in the ‘Der Sturmer’ reproductions are not explained, (6) but in classic ignorant jewish form: they manage to reproduce the front cover of the famous special ‘Ritualmord’ (‘Ritual Murder’) edition of May 1934 that was actually suppressed by the Third Reich, but as usual they know nothing of this let alone mention it.

While other cartoons still have their ‘Palestinian Media Watch’ (Palwatch) watermarks on them showing they’ve literally stolen the work of other jews, (7) while in another instance the copyright stamp of an image from the Morgan Library and Museum in New York is still visible. (8)

In yet another instance of sheer unabashed – and quite hilarious – chutzpah and appalling ignorance the ‘report’s’ author labels what is quite clearly a painting - you can actually see the oil swirls from the paint – as a ‘cartoon’. (9)

The point is simple enough: the ‘Antisemitism Research Center’ like the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement’ itself is a joke and fundamentally just a jewish grifting organization designed to fund the lifestyles of its creators by attracting donations from wealthy jews more than to seriously ‘combat anti-Semitism’.

That’s why you shouldn’t overestimate jewish power; their whole modus operandi is assembling the superficial trappings of power and then ‘making examples’ to get you to believe they are far more powerful than they actually are.

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References

(1) https://combatantisemitism.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Symbols-and-Images-of-Classic-Antisemitic-Trope.pdf

(2) Ibid., p. 1

(3) https://combatantisemitism.org/studies-reports/new-arc-report-exposes-the-visual-language-of-antisemitic-tropes-past-and-present/

(4) Idem.

(5) https://combatantisemitism.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Symbols-and-Images-of-Classic-Antisemitic-Trope.pdf, p. 2

(6) Ibid., p. 6

(7) Ibid., p. 8

(8) Ibid., p. 3

(9) Ibid., p. 9