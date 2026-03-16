Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Panjandrum's avatar
Panjandrum
4h

So one thing is there are so many of these jewish organisations layering on government grift that they manage to “flood the zone” with slop such as this. That we are forced to respond to this drivel with any amount of time is exactly what they want is to do. i hope your entirely accurate commentary took all of a taxi ride worth of your time.

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