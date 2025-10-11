In my original detailed article on the ultra-Orthodox serial jewish child molester Todros Grynhaus of Salford – now part of Greater Manchester – in Great Britain I detailed both Grynhaus’ crimes as well as how he groomed his victims in additional to how outright manipulative he was. (1)

Now there have been some updates since Grynhaus was originally gaoled in July 2015 with ‘Jewish News’ writing in September 2022 how Grynhaus had – as it happens – been paroled early in 2022 despite having been sentenced to 13 years and two months in prison.

They write how:

‘Convicted paedophile Todros Grynhaus has been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his license. Grynhaus, 57, from Salford, the son of a prominent rabbi, had been jailed for 13 years and two months in July 2015 for indecent assault and sexual assault against two girls aged around 14 and 15. But he released in May after serving just over half his sentence. One of his victims, Yehudis Fletcher, tweeted on December 22nd:” As a Chanukah gift to the Jewish community whose children are now immediately safer I’m relieved to share that this morning I have been informed that Todros Grynhaus has been recalled to prison for breach the conditions of his license.” Jewish News understands that he was recalled to prison after he entered an exclusion zone set out in the terms of his parole.’ (2)

The ‘exclusion zone’ that Grynhaus had ‘entered’ is likely referencing local children’s playgrounds and/or schools given that in June 2025 Grynhaus was highlighted to be living in contradiction to his parole conditions and next to a children’s playground in Manchester. (3)

Further it appears that Grynhaus was re-paroled in 2024 (4) and is continuing his vile ways as Michelle Rosenberg also writing in ‘Jewish News’ explains:

‘A notorious paedophile is living steps away from a children’s playground in Heywood without the knowledge of the probation service, according to the Manchester Evening News. Digital maps used by the probation service initially failed to “identify the presence of the park” directly opposite the home where Todros Grynhaus is living. As reported by Jewish News, the Talmudic scholar was jailed for 13 years and two months in 2015 for seven counts of sexual abuse between 1996 and 2004 against 37-year old Yehudis Fletcher and another young girl. It was Fletcher’s court evidence that helped convict the Talmudic scholar, who was supposed to be looking after her as his family’s vulnerable lodger, but instead abused her the summer she turned 16. The Probation Service said the decisions around where a sex offender lives are based on “particular risks an individual poses” and are “actively monitored on an ongoing basis”. Elsie Blundell, Heywood’s MP, has written to the Probation Service about her “grave concerns” and said: “Sexual offenders released from custody have no place near settings or local amenities frequented by children or young people.” The community where Grynhaus lives is aware of his convictions, and some residents say they no longer allow their children to play in the park, adding they felt “angry” he had been allowed to live on what they described as a “family estate”. Grynhaus, a successful businessman and father-of-ten who enjoyed high standing in Salford’s tight-knit ultra-Orthodox community, was jailed for over 13 years in 2015 after a jury found him guilty of seven sex offences. He was released in 2022 after serving just over half of his sentence.’ (5)

Not only that Grynhaus is a wealthy man and has funnelled roughly £1.2 million to himself via his property portfolio while claiming he is ‘too poor’ to pay his victims any compensation whatsoever.

As Daniel Sugarman writes in ‘Jewish News’:

‘A paedophile who claimed he was too broke to pay his victims is linked to £1.2m property firm, funded by a family business that includes the NHS and Sheffield United Football Club among its clients. Todros Grynhaus, who avoided paying compensation to his victims nine years ago by claiming he had no assets, is now linked to a lucrative property portfolio funded by a firm connected to his wife which provides financial services to clients including the NHS, Jewish News can reveal. Grynhaus was jailed in 2015 for seven counts of sexual abuse against two underage girls between 1996 and 2004. At the time, Manchester Crown Court ordered him to pay £80,000 in compensation and £35,000 in prosecution costs. But in 2018, a district judge discharged the orders, citing Grynhaus’s lack of assets and a letter from Fastpay Ltd – founded by Grynhaus – stating it had “no legal obligation” to assist him financially. Now, Jewish News can reveal that more than £1 million was recently transferred from Fastpay Ltd to another firm, Heywood Investments Limited, which subsequently purchased four houses in the Greater Manchester area. Two of those homes, believed to be owned by Heywood, were the subject of a recent Manchester Evening News report highlighting that Grynhaus was living in one while renting the other out on Airbnb, opposite a children’s playground. Heywood Investments, incorporated in 2022, is co-directed by Grynhaus and his wife Leah, who also serves as a director of Fastpay Ltd. Company accounts for Heywood ending January 2024 list £1,227,741 in investment properties, with “note 7” of the accounts stating the firm owes £1,225,374 to “companies in which the director is also a director” – a description which appears can only refer to Fastpay. Companies House does not list either Grynhaus as being linked with a third company. Fastpay’s website lists clients across a broad range of sectors, including “Premiership football clubs”, the NHS and national media outlets. A glowing testimonial from a Sheffield United representative remains on its homepage. Grynhaus has not served as a director of Fastpay since 2013, two years before he was sentenced to prison. He was released in 2022 after serving just over half his sentence and was briefly recalled to jail later that year for breaching licence conditions. He was released again in 2023. In a 2018 ruling on the compensation discharge, the district judge noted Fastpay had confirmed in writing that it was “unable and unwilling” to help Grynhaus pay the victims, a stance reiterated in court by the company’s legal team.’ (6)

So basically, Grynhaus is living near children – presumably non-jewish as well as jewish – and living a life of luxury via his property portfolio.

How lovely.

