An Anti-Semitic Poem from the United States in the 1930s
Recently upon re-reading George Armstrong’s 1940 book ‘Rothschild Money Trust’ (1) I noticed that he had included a specimen of an anti-Semitic and anti-Franklin Delano Roosevelt poem from the 1930s in the United States that he was familiar with.
Thus, as I have done before with anti-Semitic handbills and pamphlets; I reproduce it here so that it will not be lost to posterity:
‘An applicant stood at the gates of hell,
And the devil himself had answered the bell.
He looked him over from head to toe
And said: “My friend, I’d like to know
What you have done in the line of sin
To entitle you to reside therein.”
Then Hyde-Park D., with his kosher guile,
Stepped forth and flashed his toothy smile.
‘When I took charge in Thirty-three,
A nation’s fate was mine,’ said he.
‘I promised this, I promised that,
Then calmed ‘em down with a fireside chat.’
‘I spent their money on fishing trips,
And fished from the decks of their battleships.
I gave them jobs on the W. P. A.,
Then I raised their taxes and took it away,
I bossed their wages and closed their shops,
I killed their pigs and burned their crops.’
‘I double-crossed both old and young,
And still the goofs my praises song.
I brought back beer, and what do you think?
I taxed it so high that they couldn’t drink.
I supplied them cash with government loans;
When they missed a payment, I took their homes.’
‘When I wanted to punish the folks, you know,
I’d put my She on the radio.
I paid them to let their farms lie still,
And imported foot-stuffs from Brazil.
I curtailed crops when I felt real mean,
And shipped in beef from the Argentine.’
‘My workers worked with the speed of snails,
While taxpayers chewed their fingernails.
When the Red-Jew mobsters needed dough,
I closed up plants for the C. I. O.
I ruined jobs by my New Deal stealth,
And put the screws on rich men’s wealth!’
Now Hyde-Park talked both long and loud,
While the devil stood and his head he bowed.
At last he said: ‘Let’s make it clear,
You’ll have to go – you can’t stay here,
For once you mingled with my mob,
I’d have to look for another job!’ (2)
References
(1) For another example, see: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/translation-of-an-anti-semitic-flyer
(2) George Armstrong, n.d., [1940], ‘Rothschild Money Trust’, 1st Edition, Omni: Palmdale, pp. 128-129
Sounds eerily familiar nearly a century later.
😆🥳🤣