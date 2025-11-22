Recently upon re-reading George Armstrong’s 1940 book ‘Rothschild Money Trust’ (1) I noticed that he had included a specimen of an anti-Semitic and anti-Franklin Delano Roosevelt poem from the 1930s in the United States that he was familiar with.

Thus, as I have done before with anti-Semitic handbills and pamphlets; I reproduce it here so that it will not be lost to posterity:

‘An applicant stood at the gates of hell, And the devil himself had answered the bell. He looked him over from head to toe And said: “My friend, I’d like to know What you have done in the line of sin To entitle you to reside therein.” Then Hyde-Park D., with his kosher guile, Stepped forth and flashed his toothy smile. ‘When I took charge in Thirty-three, A nation’s fate was mine,’ said he. ‘I promised this, I promised that, Then calmed ‘em down with a fireside chat.’ ‘I spent their money on fishing trips, And fished from the decks of their battleships. I gave them jobs on the W. P. A., Then I raised their taxes and took it away, I bossed their wages and closed their shops, I killed their pigs and burned their crops.’ ‘I double-crossed both old and young, And still the goofs my praises song. I brought back beer, and what do you think? I taxed it so high that they couldn’t drink. I supplied them cash with government loans; When they missed a payment, I took their homes.’ ‘When I wanted to punish the folks, you know, I’d put my She on the radio. I paid them to let their farms lie still, And imported foot-stuffs from Brazil. I curtailed crops when I felt real mean, And shipped in beef from the Argentine.’ ‘My workers worked with the speed of snails, While taxpayers chewed their fingernails. When the Red-Jew mobsters needed dough, I closed up plants for the C. I. O. I ruined jobs by my New Deal stealth, And put the screws on rich men’s wealth!’ Now Hyde-Park talked both long and loud, While the devil stood and his head he bowed. At last he said: ‘Let’s make it clear, You’ll have to go – you can’t stay here, For once you mingled with my mob, I’d have to look for another job!’ (2)

References

(1) For another example, see: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/translation-of-an-anti-semitic-flyer

(2) George Armstrong, n.d., [1940], ‘Rothschild Money Trust’, 1st Edition, Omni: Palmdale, pp. 128-129