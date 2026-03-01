In May 2008 Eli Senyor writing for ‘YNet’ reported yet another case of a jew – this time a rabbi in the IDF – engaging in child molestation and the rape of his own children, which he documented as follows:

‘A military rabbi, holding the rank of major, has been arrested under suspicion of raping and molesting his daughter for the last eight years, since she was 15. In addition, police suspect that the man may have assaulted another one of his children and plan to ask the court to extend his remand on Friday. From the few released details, the man’s daughter arrived at the Shfela Sub District Police station and asked to file a complaint against her father. It appears that the daughter had gained the courage to complain to the police after going through therapy. In her statement, the daughter said that her father began raping her when she was 15, and molested her on several occasions when the two of them where at home together. Following the complaint, police arrested the father. He denied the charges against him and called them false. Police accepted the daughter’s version of events, as it was consistent, and decided to hold the father for the night. In her statement, the daughter claimed that one of her brothers had also been victimized by their father.’ (1)

Now clearly Israeli police believed the daughter to be telling truth and given how these cases are; the police’s attitude is usually a fairly good bellwether for how seriously to take such difficult charges to prove if the defendant denies the claims made against them.

We hear no more about this that I can find so I assume that police subsequently dropped the charges because it was a classic ‘he said, she said’ case and as such you cannot easily reach the legal bar for the evidence required to formally prosecute, but yet it is also clear that police seem to have believed that this charge of child molestation and rape against the unnamed IDF military rabbi was indeed true and as such I am inclined – in the absence of any other information – to believe it too.

