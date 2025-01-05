Back in 2008 a rhetorical chain letter-cum-article 'All European Life Died in Auschwitz' by Sebastian Vilar Rodriguez did the rounds on the radical right. I thought that - as I've seen the article re-posted and bandied about a lot on conservative and anti-Islamic forums - I would issue a rhetorical reinterpretation of Rodriguez's nonsensical article correcting its many historical blunders and focusing on the true culprits as opposed to just assuming their re-imagination of their own past and present is accurate.

I should note that I have removed Rodriguez's list of Nobel claimants given that it is firstly incorrect in whom it lists as both jewish and Muslim and secondly it is completely wrong even as a simple comparison as I have been at pains to point out elsewhere. Also it is difficult to replicate in part because unlike the list of jewish Nobel Prize winners: the list of European prize winners is far longer and more illustrious.

I hope that you my reader find the below reinterpretation interesting and dare I say it: fun.

All European Life Died in Auschwitz

By

Karl Radl

I walked down the street in Berlin and suddenly discovered a terrible truth: Europe died in Auschwitz. We didn't kill six million Jews, but got saddled with the blame for doing it anyway. Instead of burning them in the fires of Auschwitz we allowed them to take control of our culture, thought, creativity and talent. We didn't destroy the chosen people, but we did allow them to destroy us.

The destructive contribution of these people is felt in all areas of life: science, art, international trade, and above all, in the moral compass of the world. These are the people who didn't burn.

And these people lead us - through the pretence of tolerance and because they had gulled us into trying to prove that we were cured of the disease of Nazism - to open our gates to millions of non-Europeans who brought us stupidity, ignorance, religious extremism, poverty and crime due to an unwillingness to work and support their families with pride.

They have blown up trains and turned our beautiful European cities into third world slums: drowning in filth, crime and vice of every kind.

Shut up in the houses that they receive free from the government they ape the chosen people who brought them here: they plan the murder and destruction of their native hosts.

And thus - in our misery - we have exchanged our ancestral culture for gay pride marches and anti-racist witch hunts, economic self-determination for financial slavery to Israel, creative skill for destructive skill, intelligence for backwardness and superstition.

We have exchanged the pursuit of knowledge of our European ancestors and their talent for building a better future for their children in addition to their pioneering determination to what was right regardless of the cost. For the modus operandi of the chosen people who pursue self-enrichment and personal gratification purely at the expense of others, which includes both us and our children.

What a terrible mistake was made by miserable Europe.

The Jews are promoting brain-washing children in Holocaust Museums, teaching their children the virtue of killing ours and simply not to care if the victim is not Jewish.

The Jews blow up ships, assassinate people in other countries and blow up publishing houses. There is not a single living European who has destroyed a synagogue, but yet there is not a single Jew who protests the killing of Europeans.

The Jews routinely traffic slaves and their leaders call our epoch the time of their eternal victory, while proclaiming that in the near future every Jew will rule over every non-Jew.

Jews must ask 'what can they do for mankind' before they can ask that mankind forgive them for the Holocaust Industry.

Regardless of your feelings about the crisis between Israel, the Palestinians and their Arab neighbours: even if you believe there is more culpability on the side of the Palestinians and the Arabs, then the following four lines says it all:

'The Jews were only forced to desist from their nastiness and clean up the mess by the threat of the butt ends of rifles. Of course, I know the expression 'lost tribes of Israel' applied to the tribes which disappeared -- not to the tribe of Judah from which the current sons of bitches are descended. However, it is my personal opinion that this too is a lost tribe -- lost to all decency.'

- General George Patton

It is a matter of history that General Patton warned us that the chosen people were preparing to use a Big Lie to assure their own self-enrichment, self-gratification and cultural domination for years to come. While to paraphrase what General Dwight Eisenhower told us: we should get everything on record now, because down the road of history someone will get up and say that the Holocaust Industry never happened.

It is now nearly eighty years after the Second World War in Europe ended. Why is Europe still paying for atrocities it never committed? Why is the United States alone; with crime and poverty rampant domestically, still giving Israel at least 2.8 billion dollars a year? Why is Israel not paying for its well-documented atrocities?

Does not all of this violent injustice come from the fantasy that millions of Jews were burned in the fires of Auschwitz?

Yes: it does.