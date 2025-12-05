I recently happened to notice a news story circulating about a ‘couple from Kazakhstan’ who had been charged after defrauding an Australian casino in Sydney of nearly a million Australian dollars and when I noticed the surname of the couple ‘Israilov’ my ears pricked up for obvious reasons in that it sounds awfully like ‘Israel’ and so I decided to check it.

It turns out that ‘Israilov’ is a local variation of the surname ‘Israelov’ whose origin is as follows:

‘The surname Israelov has its roots in the Jewish tradition, deriving from the Hebrew name Yisrael, which means to struggle with God or God contends. This name is biblically significant, as it is associated with the patriarch Jacob, who was renamed Israel after wrestling with an angel. The surname Israelov likely emerged in Eastern Europe, particularly among Ashkenazi Jews, during the 19th century when surnames became more formalized. It often indicated a familial connection to the biblical figure or a reflection of the family’s Jewish heritage.’ (1)

Put another way ‘Israelov’ and ‘Israilov’ means something akin to ‘descendent of a jew’/’descendent of jews’ and as such it is reasonable to label such individuals as jewish by way of ancestry – and who realistically are probably eligible for Israeli citizenship under the ‘Right of Return’ – and to thus view them as jewish.

Therefore, when Aleks Phillips writes at the BBC how:

‘A husband and wife from Kazakhstan are alleged to have used a hidden camera and earpieces to fraudulently win nearly A$1.2m (£593,000; $784,000) in an Australian casino. The couple were caught after staff at the casino in the central Barangaroo neighbourhood of Sydney noticed Dilnoza Israilova, 36, wearing the small, discreet camera on her Mickey Mouse T-shirt, New South Wales Police said. She and her husband, 44-year-old Alisherykhoja Israilov, were then arrested. Police searched them and found “magnetised probes” and a mirror attachment for a phone allegedly used to rig games. The pair have been charged with dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage and remain in custody. New South Wales Police said the couple had arrived in Sydney from Kazakhstan in October and applied for membership to the casino the same day. Over the following weeks, they made a number of visits to the casino - reportedly the Crown on Sydney’s waterfront - and accumulated winnings totalling A$1,179,412.50. This raised the suspicions of casino staff, who allegedly caught them in the act on Thursday. Police said the spying devices were connected to the couple’s mobile phones, allowing them to capture and view images of the table. They also wore hidden earpieces, through which they allegedly received instructions on when to wager on card games. A New South Wales Police spokesperson told the BBC that they were not currently looking for any other person in relation to the alleged fraud. In a subsequent search of their accommodation near the casino, officers found other “gambling props”, high-end jewellery and €2,000 (£1,750; $2,320) in cash. The pair appeared in court on Friday and were denied bail, New South Wales police said.’ (1)

We can see that in Alisherykhoja Israilov and Dilnoza Israilova alleged crime in cheating and defrauding an Australian casino yet another case of jews engaging in fraud against non-jews for their own personal profit.

References

(1) https://lastnames.myheritage.com/last-name/israelov

(2) https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c075zd0j2j3o