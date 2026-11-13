Alexander Hamilton – a prominent Founding Father of the United States and the first Secretary of the Treasury – has long been subject to rumours claiming that he was ‘of jewish origin’.

The ‘Jewish Virtual Library’ for example claims that:

‘Alexander Hamilton was born on the British island of Nevis, in the West Indies, on January 11, 1755. His mother was most likely Jewish, and his father, James Hamilton, was a non-Jewish Scotsman descended from the House of Hamilton in Ayrshire, Scotland. In the 1760s, Alexander attended a Jewish school in Nevis, which was housed in a synagogue in Charleston, the island’s capital. The local Anglican school was not an option for Alexander, because he was a bastard in the eyes of the church. His mother, Rachel, had never divorced her first husband, who was also Jewish, and her union with James was therefore not technically marriage, making Alexander illegitimate.’ (1)

There is quite a lot to unpack in the above claim that Hamilton was jewish, but let’s start with the claim that Hamilton’s mother was jewish. Hamilton’s mother was Rachel Faucette; now ‘Jewish Virtual Library’s’ claim that she was ‘most likely jewish’ is complete and utter rubbish.

Hamilton himself stated in a letter in 1800 that:

‘My Grandfather by the mother’s side of the name of Faucette was a French Huguenot who emigrated to the West Indies in consequence of the revocation of the Edict of Nantz and settled in the Island of Nevis and there acquired a pretty fortune. I have been assured by persons who knew him that he was a man of letters and much of a gentleman. He practiced as a Physician, whether that was his original profession, or one assumed for livelihood after his emigration is not to me ascertained.’ (2)

This was – until 2017 – all we knew about Hamilton’s mother’s ancestry; i.e., that she was from a Huguenot family that they had fled to the island of Nevis in the British Leeward Islands that had originally fled there from France after the revocation of the Edict of Nantes (i.e., the loss of all civic rights and protections for Protestants in France) by King Louis XIV on 18th October 1685 with there being no suggestion of jewishness at all.

Hamilton biographer Michael Newton however has dug up primary records that detail that Rachel Faucette’s grandfather – John Faucett – was born circa 1683/1684, which puts him as a small child when his family allegedly fled France, but the family was not known to follow Huguenot religious practices at all but rather attended Anglican (i.e., Church of England) services. (3) This – Newton heavily implies and I would tend to agree – (4) suggests that the Faucett family were probably not French Huguenots all but were likely to have been British given that the surname Fawcett – which was one of many alternative spellings the Faucett/Faucette family used in primary documentation – is a common English and Scottish surname. (5)

Now nowhere in the primary documentation is there any suggestion that Rachel Faucette – Hamilton’s mother – was in fact jewish, but where this claim probably comes from is also given by the ‘Jewish Virtual Library’s’ article. Namely Rachel Faucette’s first husband Johann (John) Lavien.

Claims that Lavien ‘was jewish’ are not new and have often been repeated with the pop history jewish writer Ronald ‘Ron’ Chernow (6) claiming in his 2004 biography of Hamilton that:

‘Rachel and her mother decided to start anew on St. Croix, where James and Ann Lytton had prospered, building a substantial estate outside the capital, Christiansted, called the Grange. The Lyttons likely introduced them to another newcomer from Nevis, a Dane named Johann Michael Lavien, who had peddled household goods and now aspired to planter status. The name Lavien can be a Sephardic variant of Levine, but if he was Jewish he managed to conceal his origins. Had he presented himself as a Jew, the snobbish Mary Faucette would certainly have squelched the match in a world that frowned upon religious no less than interracial marriage.’ (7)

The problem here is that while Chernow asserts Lavien was a ‘Dane’ (this is what Hamilton himself stated Lavien was); (8) he also claims rather implausibly that his surname is that of a ‘Sephardic jew’. The name ‘Lavien’ is not in fact a known jewish name nor a ‘variant of Levine’ (9) with ‘Levin’ and ‘Levine’ being surnames primarily associated with Ashkenazim not Sephardim. (10)

Further biographers of Hamilton have long believed Lavien was likely not Danish – as Hamilton believed – at all but rather German with Richard Brookhiser writing in 2000 how:

‘Hamilton’s mother, Rachel Faucett, was born on Nevis, but went to St. Croix, a twenty-hour sail with the trade winds, as a teenager. She followed one of her sisters, who married a St. Croix planter named James Lytton. About 1745, Rachel married another planter, John Lavien, and a year later she bore him a son. Like many whites in the Caribbean, the families were a mix of nationalities, who had settled without regard to the islands’ formal owners: the Faucetts were Huguenots and the Lyttons English: Lavien was probably German.’ (11)

With Michael Newton echoing this statement in his 2015 biography of Hamilton:

‘John Lavien’s roots have never been fully and accurately ascertained. Alexander Hamilton thought he was a “a Dane.” This was repeated by early Hamilton biographers and even some more recent ones. However, no evidence has been found to support this claim. In fact, John Lavien probably was not Danish as he did his bookkeeping in English, wrote in Dutch to speakers of that language, and corresponded in German to both Danish and German speakers. There is no evidence that John Lavien knew Danish or conducted any business in that language. Instead, it is now believed that John Lavien was from Germany.’ (12)

Newton in particular explains why Hamilton’s biographers believe that Lavien was likely to have been German, because he didn’t speak Danish but we do know that he spoke English, Dutch and German fluently which means he is very likely to have been English, Dutch and/or German but not Danish.

However, Newton has also tracked down the origins of the claim that Lavien ‘was jewish’ writing how:

‘While historians appear to have corrected one error regarding John Lavien’s origins, they seem to have added another along the way – the idea that he was Jewish. Gertrude Atherton wrote she was “informed that Levine or Lawien probably a Jew by birth, but must have changed his religion – perhaps when he married Rachael? – or he would have been written down in the records: ‘Levine the Jew.’” Allan McLane Hamilton, Alexander Hamilton’s grandson, followed Atherton and wrote that John Lavien was a “rich Danish Jew.” Ever since, a number of historians have asserted that John Lavien was Jewish. The idea that Lavien was Jewish originated in Atherton’s unconfirmed, unsourced, second-hand information and her unnamed informant probably relied entirely on Lavien’s Jewish-sounding name because no real evidence was provided. H. U. Ramsing, however, assert that the name Lavien may actually be Slavic in origin, coming from the town of Lowin in eastern Poland or from one of the many other towns with similar names spread throughout Eastern Europe. Alternatively, Lavien, Lavine, Lewin, and similar spellings may be variants of Lebwin, the German name for Lebuinus, an eight-century saint who spent his life preaching the Gospel to the Germans. Thus, there is no evidence that Lavien was a Jewish name, no indication that John Lavien was Jewish, and no reason to believe that he was.’ (13)

Here we can see that the claim that ‘Johann Lavien was jewish’ and ‘Lavien is a variant of the surname Levine’ simply started out as an unevidenced claim by Gertrude Atherton in her 1902 novel ‘The Conqueror’ and then - because it suited both opponents of jews as well as jews themselves - it began to become accepted ‘as true’ and to be repeated by different writers with different motivations at different times without critical investigation.

Indeed, Newton further directly addressed the ‘Jewish Virtual Library’s’ claims that Hamilton and Lavien ‘were jewish’ in his 2019 book ‘Discovering Hamilton’ when he wrote how:

‘It has been argued that Alexander Hamilton was Jewish. The contention is that John Michael Lavien was Jewish, Rachel Faucett converted to Judaism to marry Lavien, and thus Alexander Hamilton was Jewish because his mother was Jewish. In his testimony to the divorce court, James Hendrie remarked that he knew John Michael Lavien and Rachel Fawcett had been married “although he had not seen the priest marry them.” By saying “priest,” Hendrie surely referred to a Christian priest. If the wedding had been conducted by a rabbi, which a gentile might refer to as a priest, Hendrie surely would have said “Jewish priest.” If Lavien had been Jewish, and there is no evidence that he was, he must have converted to Christianity or pretended to be Christian when a priest officiated his wedding to Rachel. So yet again, there is no evidence that John Michael Lavien was Jewish and it would appear that people believed him to be a Christian. There is no reason to believe that Rachel converted to Judaism to marry Lavien or that Alexander Hamilton was a Jew. In his own testimony of August 1771, Alexander Hamilton declared that he “had been brought up in the Reformed religion as it was observed in the English Established Church.” In other words, Alexander Hamilton’s parents raised him as an Anglican. Hamilton did not say if he had been baptized, but he testified that “he had not yet received communion.”’ (14)

We can see from the above that there is no reason to suspect that Hamilton or Lavien were jewish at all and that this claim stems from the unevidenced claim of the novelist Gertrude Atherton in 1902 likely based on nothing more than the fact that ‘Lavien’ sort of sounds like ‘Levine’.

The only other piece of evidence is sometimes brought up to buttress this claim is the fact that Hamilton went to a private school run by a jewess for a brief time when very young and was taught to say the Decalogue (i.e., the Ten Commandments) in Hebrew, which we know from the biography of Hamilton written by his fourth son John Church Hamilton. When the latter writes that:

‘As an instance of which, rarely as he dwelt upon his personal history, he mentioned his having been taught to repeat the Decalogue in Hebrew, at the school of a Jewess, when so small that he was placed standing by her side on a table.’ (15)

Now this is clearly not evidence that Hamilton ‘was jewish’ in that his parents opted to send him to a private school run by a jewess because as much as a quarter of the population of Charlestown – the capital of the island of Nevis – was jewish at the time. (16) Their reasons are unknown (i.e., it isn’t evidence that Hamilton, his mother or his mother’s first husband Johann Lavien ‘were jewish’ especially as Church Hamilton heavily implies Hamilton was only at the school for a short time when very young), but it is just likely because it was one of a very few private schools operating on Nevis at the time and they had – as we might say – ‘heard good reports about it’.

Indeed, we know that Lavien himself was screwed out of his business by jewish moneylenders in 1758/1759 with Chernow writing how:

‘Oppressed by debt, he had been forced to cede his most recent plantation to Jewish moneylenders and support himself as a plantation overseer while renting out his little clutch of slaves.’ (17)

Thus, we can see there is absolutely no evidence that Alexander Hamilton, his mother Rachel Faucette or her first husband (not Hamilton’s father) Johann Lavien were jewish whatsoever. Although this hasn’t stopped jews dishonestly claiming they were in order to try and claim that a ‘jew was a major Founding Father’.

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References

(1) https://jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jsource/biography/Hamilton.html

(2) Letter from Alexander Hamilton to William Jackson, 26th August 1800 (https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Hamilton/01-25-02-0068)

(3) https://discoveringhamilton.com/john-faucett-deposition-nevis-invasion-1706/

(4) Idem.

(5) https://britishsurnames.uk/surname/fawcett; https://www.houseofnames.com/uk/fawcett-family-crest

(6) https://www.jta.org/2015/09/02/united-states/whos-behind-broadways-hip-hop-hit-hamilton-jewish-biographer-ron-chernow

(7) Ronald Chernow, 2004, ‘Alexander Hamilton’, 1st Edition, Penguin: New York, p. 10

(8) Letter from Alexander Hamilton to William Jackson, 26th August 1800 (https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Hamilton/01-25-02-0068)

(9) For example, Benzion Kaganoff, 1977, ‘A Dictionary of Jewish Names and their History’, 1st Edition, Schocken: New York knows nothing of ‘Lavien’ being a variant of ‘Levine’.

(10) Ibid., pp. 24; 71-72; 121

(11) Richard Brookhiser, 2000, ‘Alexander Hamilton, American’, 1st Edition, Touchstone: New York, p. 15

(12) Michael Newton, 2015, ‘Alexander Hamilton: The Formative Years’, 1st Edition, Eleftheria: Phoenix, p. 14

(13) Idem.

(14) Michael Newton, 2019, ‘Discovering Hamilton: New Discoveries in the Lives of Alexander Hamilton, His Family, Friends and Colleagues from Various Archives Around the World’, 1st Edition, Eleftheria: Phoenix, p. 18

(15) John Church Hamilton, 1834, ‘The Life of Alexander Hamilton’, Vol. 1, 1st Edition, Halsted & Vorhies: New York, p. 3

(16) Chernow, Op. Cit., p. 17

(17) Ibid., p. 20