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Jacob Blanton's avatar
Jacob Blanton
1dEdited

I have it on good authority that Hamilton was black, actually

(In all seriousness I see why anyone with sense would suspect a man claiming to be a French Hugenout, many of whom were jewish converso, but may actually have been some other form of convert back and forth and possessing unknown European ethnicity, of being jewish. Since thus exact type of shape-shifting is how jews have tended to operate)

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Kingadolf's avatar
Kingadolf
1d

         Alexander Hamilton was working with the Rothschild and signed the first private central bank. Anyone who helps push a foreign central bank on to americas people is working for someone else is a traitor and George Washington agreed to sign this hes a traitor for globalists Rothschild elites jews they was freemasons sellouts to Israel. Book on this The Suppressed History of American Banking by Xaviant Haze

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