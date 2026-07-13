Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
saoirse's avatar
saoirse
Jul 13Edited

Quite the tour de force rebuttal Karl! Dershowitz is the poster boy for slimy Jew lawyers.

The Holohoax Industry controls the narrative by giving 'shysters' like him, Lipstadt and countless other professional liars a permanent spotlight. Any challenges to their dogmatic orthodoxy is suppressed via institutional censorship, harassment and/or prosecution.

Being completely aware of just how low the kosher cabal can go, I'm waiting for some bogus 'discovery' that 'proves' that the hoax happened just the way they said it did. 'Irrefutable Evidence' perhaps in the form of orders from Hitler could be fabricated in some lab anywhere and buried only to be conveniently 'discovered'.

You may think it's a far-fetched idea.... until you realize that they absolutely have the means and the motive - and their fable, as it stands now, is being noticed more and more as a fraud.

They control the intelligence apparati, academia and the media. Whatever they 'find' will be made unavailable to anyone not in the loop.

There's supposedly going to be some construction soon around the site of the Fuhrerbunker. I'll leave it at that.

Reply
Share
2 replies
jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Jul 13

‘These professional liars’

rather stark coming from a member of the group of people, jewish lawyers, that have become the personification of said expression..

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture