By Sepp Mannsberger

As I read through Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s ‘On The Origins of Inequality’; I came to realize just how much of the fundamental tenets of ‘equality’ today derive from this small booklet written by the French Philosopher in 1754. It is therefore with this in mind that I find it of pressing importance to address specific claims made by Rousseau and thereby individuals in modern society today.

Rousseau attempts an explanation of man in his natural state (1) and the state which he describes man in is a condition that is void of all government, of all civility and stripped of all signs of modernity. A cave man in other words. It is the contention of Rousseau therefore that institutions are the primary cause of inequality since it requires mankind to adapt in a way that is not natural to his predispositions. (2)

This perspective on man and the origin of inequality remains - as can be seen by reading popular books and observing mainstream political and intellectual discourse - to this day a popular one.

I’ve heard it claimed countless times that if two individuals of two entirely different races are born in the wild and left to fend for themselves void of education, civilization and other ‘luxuries’ that there would be absolutely no distinguishable difference between these individuals at all. That they would in fact be completely equal.

The claim is however a flawed one and one which we might be able to forgive Rousseau but not modern men and women for accepting it as a fact. What modern man conveniently forgets (and what Rousseau may not have known) is that man’s natural state is never a constant. We are organic creatures and like any other organism we adapt and evolve with one single purpose in mind: survival of ourselves or our offspring.

Thus to believe that our ‘natural condition’ is that of the caveman is an inaccurate assumption. Institutionalizing and organizing ourselves into a community exponentially increased our ability to survive whatever came our way. Of course even this is an imperfect method and it can in some cases even threaten the survival of the organism - that man has laboured throughout thousands of years to find out the best way to achieve through government and institutions - that is to say to extract the absolute maximum from the community and thereby to ensure maximum survivability of the organisms that are part of that community.

More astonishing is the fact that Rousseau makes note of the fact that the blacks in the Caribbean had no future sense at all. (3) He states that blacks would sell their cotton in the morning then come back later crying for it back the afternoon not having realized that he may have needed it later on. This Rousseau believes is man’s natural predisposition based on the notion that the black man is closer to man’s natural state than the European.

The issue with this however is that there is little consideration placed on the fact that different races have different Temporealisation and Temporecognition; that is to say that each one race perceives things differently and in different time spans. If our natural predisposition is - as Rousseau contends - to have no sense of future needs and wants then European man would never have foreseen the need for cultivating crops nor for storing large quantities of food nor for preparing safe and warm housing for the winter.

It could be argued that the increase in population demanded that Europeans undertake this sort of preparation and that it was only as a result of this that man foresaw the need to store. However this contention is flawed as well. It was through agriculture that the European population expanded rapidly and if not for a future sense then we’d have had no way of foreseeing the future starvation that would result from a lack of proper preparation and foresight. It is not ‘civility’, the arts or ‘education’ that created this future insight but the manner in which European man’s mind functions due to its biology.

In support of the contention that any perceived natural differences are merely institutional Rousseau cites an example as evidence. (4) It is his contention that if man is to forsake all inclinations and behave in a sheepish manner (to do precisely alike with no variation a-la Thomas More’s ‘Utopia’) man would immediately be far more equal than he is in current society. But this in itself suggest a contradiction of his previous assertions because it would indicate that man would have to actively force himself to forsake such things as communication, behavioral differences, likes and dislikes and behave in precisely the same way as everybody else. Thus making this an unnatural condition and not a natural state. That which is natural comes without force and is a logical sequence of adaptations that lead inextricably toward a single harmonious goal.

As can be seen from this brief review; there are a lot of Rousseau’s beliefs that are still pretty common in modern society.

It is commonly believed by people that institutions are the cause of the inequality between Europeans and blacks as well that it is socio-environmental factors that create this rift between the success of one and the failures of the other. The claim remains to this day that when placed in exactly the same environment both will have equal success and thrive equally.

And as I’ve shown this is extremely flawed logic.

It is man that creates his environment not the environment that creates man and it is precisely because of the biological differences between them that this rift exists.

Whether you improve one area or not; the end result will remain the same. One due to a lack of future sense on the part of blacks who would see no need for improvement and only concern themselves with issues that relate to the present, while Europeans will always seek to advance and always find a need to know and understand more.

I am certain that there are those who would argue that it would be the case because the blacks lack the proper education that the other one has, however, consider why this is the case?

It is not as though they have been denied this opportunity!

‘Yes, but they have a culture that attacks education’ might be the response.

Indeed! So why’s that? Perhaps because they see no need for this?

Different races, different values.

Not even compelled education at Harvard would create a sufficiently potent ‘socio-environment’ that would cause blacks to become equal to Europeans.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) ‘Discourse on The Origin of Inequality’, pp. 4-6 (Dover: 2004)

(2) Ibid., pp. 24-25

(3) Ibid., pp. 7-12

(4) Ibid., pp. 24-25