Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Qlqxxqq's avatar
Qlqxxqq
Jun 3

“ perfecting the comos “ First they suck the blood of infant boys through the infants penis, then they rape and murder young children! “ “ perfecting the cosmos” ! Thx for keeping us all informed!

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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
Jun 3

Jerusalem is in Occupied Palestine not the Israeli State. The occupier does not get ownership.

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