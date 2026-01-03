A ‘Jewish Bondi Beach Survivor’ Wants a Free Car from the Goyim
In the wake of the gun attack on Bondi Beach by two Pakistanis – a father and son combo – with an ostensibly Islam-based motive for the attack there has been all sorts of odd things. Not least Israeli lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky’s rather odd selfie ‘after he’d been shot in the head’ by one of the gunmen.
However, what quite possibly takes the cake in the lunatic jewish behaviour in the wake of the events of 14th December 2025 is the push by an Israeli rabbi named Yossi Lazaroff – whose son Leibel was caught in the events that day (why were so many Israelis at Bondi Beach that day but anyway) – to have everyone – he means non-jews – buy his son his ‘dream car’ which is a Tesla Cybertruck using the fact that Leibel was injured in said attack to push for donations that will enrich Lazaroff and his son. For the record that’s a request for at least $92,000 (Australian) which is the what the entry level Tesla Cybertrucks start at. (1)
This is him doing it on X: (2)
Sometimes I just don’t know what to say as jewish chutzpah is sometimes so overt and shameless that it takes you breathe away and then you just hate them all the more.
References
(1) https://www.carsales.com.au/editorial/details/tesla-cybertruck-2024-review-145022/
(2) https://x.com/AggieRabbi/status/2006572702858162532
Karz for Kidz!
This faker has never really been shot either, just like the last clown from Bondi Beach who had fake blood all over his face and bandages over his head, who when seen later in hospital, with the bandages off and his face washed did not even have a single mark on his head, despite he and his team of Mossad liars having insistently and forcefully lied to the controlled world mainstream media that he had been grazed in the head by a bullet, and the controlled media of course lied and confirmed the blatantly falsified 'facts' for the lying Jews as always.
This other 'shooting victim' here looks too happy and perfectly fit, his expression does just does not ring true, he looks fresh as a daisy like he is celebrating his birthday. There are no packs of bandages surrounding any surgical sites, because he does not have any surgical sites, he honestly looks like he has just come from a beauty parlour alter having had a make-over facial and a manicure.
This is just another crisis actor, his fresh smiley face tells it all.
He has no bruises from needles or cannulas in his visible hand, or even any traces of having had any needles or cannulas in it in the recent past.
There is no tubing anywhere in the room, no stands or bags of drip medicine on stands, no spread bruising or puffy swelling from 2 gunshot wounds, no traces of bandaging or him having had any surgery.
This was obviously another Mossad psyop on Bondi Beach (at least in part to justify the cancelling of Australian government 'antisemitic' support for a Palestinian state, not that the fanatically pro-Jewish, pro-Israel Australian government was ever even slightly sincere about that in the first place), just like the Hamas attacks themselves were a total Israeli government psyop to deliberately suicide most of the population of Gaza.
And the Israeli government has never had anything to say about how sorry people should feel for the over half of the Israeli Jewish casualties at the purposely-arranged and ridiculously-named 'peace' party on the day that Israeli helicopter gunships themselves very purposely slaughtered them by obvious prior arrangement (and just how much of all that could have been faked anyway by clever AI-generated fake footage?).
That Hamas first came over the border and were allowed to do so unchecked for several hours by the IDF under orders from the top speaks volumes. That we are all expected to accept this patent bullshit and keep out mouths shut also speaks volumes, it is all part of the program, one intended to make no sense at all so we will abandon any attempt to use our intellectual faculties in the future as pointless.
The Hamas attack was vitally needed by the terrorist Israeli government to falsely justify the total destruction of Gaza, after all, Netanyahu had already openly stated that the next time Hamas attacked Israel that Gaza would be totally destroyed, so the fact that Hamas then insanely 'attacked' to unleash that destruction just goes to show that the Hamas leadership are mind-controlled and simply just knowingly suicided most of the people in Gaza, and maybe even many of the Hamas are Israeli IDF undercover, we certainly know that some of the operatives in Gaza were not Hamas who are posed as rival clans in Gaza but who fight alongside Israeli troops, none of which makes any sense, unless such fighters posing as Arabs, while not actually IDF operatives or foreign mercenaries, are really undercover Israeli operatives who disguise themselves as Arabs, including in Palestinian territories, who are generally referred to as Mista'arvim (Hebrew) or Musta'ribeen (Arabic). The term literally translates to "those who have become Arab" or "Arabized".
These mista'arvim units generally operate within the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Israel Border Police, and the Israel Police, rather than the Mossad itself. The mista'arvim units operate in areas such as the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and sometimes within Israel against its Arab citizens.
Specific historical and current units that utilize mista'arvim tactics include:
The Arab Department (ha-Mahlaka ha-Aravit): An early unit established in 1942 as part of the Palmach, a precursor to the IDF.
Sayeret Duvdevan (Unit 217): An elite, currently active IDF unit that operates in the West Bank.
Yamas: A unit within the Israeli Border Police.
Gideonim (Unit 33): An undercover unit of the Israeli Police operating inside Israel.
Rimon and Samson Units: Historical units that operated in the Gaza Strip.
Mossad itself has a clandestine operations branch called Caesarea, which includes an elite assassination unit known as Kidon. Mossad case officers who run agents are called katsas, and they recruit unpaid Jewish volunteers (often not Israeli citizens) for logistical help, known as sayanim.
Trump months ago that "over half" of all the Palestinians in Gaza "are gone", and that means that over half of 2.3 million Gazans were in fact already known by the demon Chabad Lubavitcher from hell Trump to already be dead at the time Trump said that months ago, and of course that number really must have been dead, as in reality nobody can survive a several-storey concrete buildings collapsing over their heads instantaneously due to high Israeli high explosive shells, missile and bombs.
Mossad psyop-controlled opposition Hamas with Manchurian Candidate mind-controlled leaders 'invaded' Israel when Israeli helicopter gunships killed over half of the alleged Jewish victims of Hamas themselves with American-supplied Hellfire missiles.
There were no calls being orchestrated then about arranged (supposed Hannibal directive but really something else|) Jew-on-Jew killing in the Jewish-controlled mainstream mass media around the world.
But Jews are totally ruthless, even to their own, they will kill each other like Daleks in a moment just to change the political narrative in a way that furthers the overall Jewish military agenda, and then falsely blame any killings they do on the 'goyim', like when Stalin killed 20,000 Polish officers and intellectuals in the Katyn Forest massacre and then falsely blamed that on the Germans, like they put all the blame on Hamas for all of the deaths on the day of the initial Hamas attack at the surely-arranged sacrificial victim 'peace party' that first day.
And the cheeky parasite posing in the hospital bed wants money for an extremely expensive brand new car, like that is even something they should naturally expect, they are really telling us we need to feel sorry for them, or else.
But we are not allowed by law to feel sorry for the defenseless innocent civilian women and children and babies and unborn babies and pregnant women in refugee camps in Gaza by law due to heavily shouty coppers in uniforms physically arresting and brutally manhandling people even for silently protesting that Israeli-piloted, American armed-and-supplied jets have been attacking with white phosphorous and even more powerful latest generation incendiary weapons that have burned the corpses of children in those refugee area tents right down to the bone and the metal tent poles have been melted to nothing too, and what of the immense suffering of badly-burned survivors who have no pain-killers or hospital facilities available in many cases.