In the wake of the gun attack on Bondi Beach by two Pakistanis – a father and son combo – with an ostensibly Islam-based motive for the attack there has been all sorts of odd things. Not least Israeli lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky’s rather odd selfie ‘after he’d been shot in the head’ by one of the gunmen.

However, what quite possibly takes the cake in the lunatic jewish behaviour in the wake of the events of 14th December 2025 is the push by an Israeli rabbi named Yossi Lazaroff – whose son Leibel was caught in the events that day (why were so many Israelis at Bondi Beach that day but anyway) – to have everyone – he means non-jews – buy his son his ‘dream car’ which is a Tesla Cybertruck using the fact that Leibel was injured in said attack to push for donations that will enrich Lazaroff and his son. For the record that’s a request for at least $92,000 (Australian) which is the what the entry level Tesla Cybertrucks start at. (1)

This is him doing it on X: (2)

Sometimes I just don’t know what to say as jewish chutzpah is sometimes so overt and shameless that it takes you breathe away and then you just hate them all the more.

References

(1) https://www.carsales.com.au/editorial/details/tesla-cybertruck-2024-review-145022/

(2) https://x.com/AggieRabbi/status/2006572702858162532