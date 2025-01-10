As many of my regular readers know I am a long-time member of many jewish forums, news groups and mailing lists. Every so often you read the kind of response at these places of jewish electronic communal life that makes you break out into a wolfish grin. When I was reading my ‘topic digests’ this morning from a Revisionist Zionist group - largely populated by American not Israeli jews I might add and which I should note has a history of posting not very nice things about us goyim - I read the following response to a particularly rabid (and rather corpulent) Israeli jew called Professor Paul Eidelberg: who likes to call non-jews vermin by implication and believes that the Israeli government is ‘anti-Semitic’.

Oh and don’t forget he - as well as any other follower of Judaism - believes - although unlike most he says so explicitly on occasion - that jews are destined to rule the world and that all of us non-jews should be subjugated and governed by the whims of jews (probably in his case to fill his enormous belly with all the matzo he can stuff into his mouth with his greasy paws). (1)

The response is ostensibly from a rather misinformed American Christian lady who some enterprising jew has obviously been exploiting and mentally raping for quite some time - possibly since childhood - in order to elicit the kind of unfortunate statements that she makes.

I will now let the letter speak for itself:

‘Dear Professor Eidelberg, Appreciate your logic about all the names of Islam's god not coming near any identity like being a father. Certainly also the "Freedom Flotilla" is a farcical disconnect from anything "humanitarian" since according to the Koran, man was not created "in the image of God."? But I take comfort in knowing the time will come when Israel's enemies will come bending to Jews: "The sons also of them that afflicted thee shall come bending unto thee; and all they that despised thee shall bow themselves down at the soles of thy feet; and they shall call thee, The city of the LORD, The Zion of the Holy One of Israel." Isaiah 60:14 My hope lies in the flora of prophecies, such as in Isaiah 41:8-11: "But thou, Israel, art my servant, Jacob whom I have chosen, the seed of Abraham my friend. 9 Thou whom I have taken from the ends of the earth, and called thee from the chief men thereof, and said unto thee, Thou art my servant; I have chosen thee, and not cast thee away. 10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. 11 Behold, all they that were incensed against thee shall be ashamed and confounded: they shall be as nothing; and they that strive with thee shall perish." So I am not giving up praying for the time soon when Jerusalem shall be the "throne of the LORD" and a praise in the earth Isaiah 62:6-7 "I have set watchmen upon thy walls, O Jerusalem, which shall never hold their peace day nor night: ye that make mention of the LORD, keep not silence, 7 And give him no rest, till he establish, and till he make Jerusalem a praise in the earth." Sunday my husband, who is a pastor in our congregation in NJ, will be giving a sermon/ PowerPoint in Connecticut to our Christian friends, "If I Forget Thee, O Jerusalem," He is hoping to lay everything out to help anyone who has been injured in the media distortion war and confirm our faith in the destiny of Israel. Shalom, Rebecca Gray’

Mrs Grey’s letter would be uninteresting, but for two very specific points of its content. Firstly we note that Mrs Grey explicitly tells us that according to her faith: the whole world must bow down to and serve Israel (and note not Jesus Christ). Mrs Grey is obviously a devout Zionist Christian. I think we could also reasonably refer to her as a crypto jew as she seems to believe by implication of her argument that God can be controlled by a single (or a group of) human will(s) and that the New Testament is simply irrelevant in a scriptural argument as both are characteristic implicit positions in Conservative, Orthodox and Ultra-Orthodox Judaic thought.

Mrs Grey assures Professor Eidelberg that God will come to the aid of the jews, but what Mrs Grey seems to conveniently forget is that Professor Eidelberg believes - as is common among many practicing jews today although this is a fairly recent evolution - that ‘Hashem helps those who help themselves’ (2) or rather said jews don’t actually believe Hashem exists, but rather are happy to be enterprising businessmen in his name and are quite happy to attend shul just in case Hashem actually exists (and are sure that Hashem would forgive such perfect beings as themselves anyway). I am sure the enterprising Professor Eidelberg is already preparing a special scam for Mrs Grey to invest in: perhaps in Israeli oil, which - according to some - will be found en masse in Israel, because the Bible is suggested to say so.

Secondly Mrs Grey and her husband - a pastor no less - are engaged in the promotion of another government’s agenda in the United States in the same way as ‘The Friends of the Soviet Union’ were involved in promoting the Soviet Union’s agenda as an article of religious faith.

It is noteworthy that in short order Mrs Grey and her husband have begun to organise a pro-Israel ‘educational’ meeting to propagandise anyone and everyone who will listen with Israel’s version of events regarding the Gaza flotilla. Since if you believe Mrs Grey’s implied version of events - of course - then the media is anti-Semitic and there is a whole anti-Semitic conspiracy against Israel, which has been alluded to in relation to the Gaza flotilla incident by just about every pro-Israeli organisation on the planet taking their cue from the statements made by the then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the then Deputy Foreign Minister of Israel Daniel Ayalon. These two proverbial jokers have been officially claiming since 31st May 2010 that said incident is really an Islamic conspiracy against Israel masterminded by Al Qaeda. We could afford to sit back and laugh at the idiocy of these two bawling Israelites if the ‘Israel Lobby’ (so-called) wasn't quite so quick off the mark and has begun the process of trying to cover up Israeli piracy and unwarranted aggression by yelling about Islamists and a conspiracy against the jews.

Mrs Grey and her husband - whom we must presume to be biologically European - are representative of the underestimated part of the ‘Israel Lobby’ in so far as the ‘Israel Lobby’ could not function well without having a large amount of unpaid activists on the ground who look to various different organisations - often with disparate objectives but whom are united on the subject of Israel - to guide their activities, while these organisations take their cue from the Israeli government: much like how the old Muenzenberg ‘Innocents Fronts’ always took their cue from the various Soviet organisations who they really took orders from. (3)

Anti-Semites often talk about the ‘Israel Lobby’ and the power of the jew, but the lesson of Mrs Grey’s letter in this regard is that the source of jewish power is really - in whole or in part - down to the our actions or rather lack of them. If anti-Semites cannot successfully reach out to the American people and prefer to simply isolate them by condemning them from the safety of their own homes, while wondering why the jew is so powerful; then what future is there for anti-Semitism?

The jew gets out there among the folk and warbles his Pied Piper tune while leading our people to the edge of the cliff of oblivion, but the general anti-Semite sits around complaining about the jews doing X, Y and Z implicitly acknowledging by their inaction and rhetoric that the jewish self-image of themselves as mortal gods and generally superior beings is generally true, because they will do the things that the anti-Semites don’t want to do and win the folk over to the jewish swansong isolating anti-Semites and preventing the ‘anti-Semitic movement from above and below’ that has historically been so destructive for jews. (4)

This raises a question that every anti-Semite must answer: do you want to just roll over and die or do you want to fight the jew for every inch of every battlefield?

The former is easy while the latter is hard: are you a man or are you a mouse?

References

(1) If the reader doubts my words about the noxious jew called Eidelberg then I quote two specimens from his (lengthy) signature on one of the jewish mailing lists I belong to:

‘ISRAELIS MUST BE PREPARED FOR A CONTINUOUS BATTLE FOR SURVIVAL

WE CAN NOT RESIGN FROM THIS STRUGGLE

WE CAN NOT DEPEND ON ANY OTHER NATION

THIS IS OUR BATTLE - AND WE MUST FIGHT IT ALONE

WE WILL WIN BECAUSE OF OUR MIGHT AND RIGHTEOUSNESS

AND THE ALMIGHTY WILL BE BY OUR SIDE’

And:

‘Peace Process = Piece of Israel For Piece of Paper

Zionist Left (Labor, Kadima & Meretz) = Arab Nationalism Not Zionism

Self-Defense = Restraint = Israeli Deaths to Save Arab Lives

Transfer = Transfer Jews Not Arabs

American Aid = Does Not Aid Israel = American Control of Israel

Jewish Power NOT Jewish Weakness

Israeli Leadership = Chelmite Leadership = No Leadership

ISLAM IS NOT A RELIGION OF PEACE AND LOVE’

Can there be any further doubt as to Professor Eidelberg’s strident anti-gentile opinions? I don’t think so.

(2) I quote once again from Eidelberg’s signature: ‘HASHEM HELPS THOSE WHO HELP THEMSELVES. PLEASE DON'T WAIT FOR A MIRACLE -

BE THE MIRACLE!!’

(3) For more information about this please see Sean McMeekin, 2003, ‘The Red Millionaire: A Political Biography of Willi Muezenberg, Moscow’s Secret Propaganda Tsar in the West’, 1st Edition, Yale University Press: New Haven

(4) For an interesting exposition of this thesis see Benjamin Ginsberg, 1993, ‘The Fatal Embrace: Jews and the State’, 1st Edition, University of Chicago Press: Chicago