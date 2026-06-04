$7,000.

That’s a number that has become a meme especially in political circles. The concept came out of statements by individuals and groups tied to the Israeli government that so-called ‘social media influencers’ could be paid $7,000 a post to promote Israel and/or pro-jewish talking points as part of the so-called ‘Esther Project’ (or ‘Project Esther’). (1)

In many ways it was a move of absolute genius by the Israeli government and the jewish Diaspora in that they directly tapped into the one thing that motivates most content creators (aka ‘influencers’) on the internet: money.

And not only money… the chance to make real money to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars… really fast.

Most commentators on this subject – particularly from my side of the political fence among the ardent anti-Zionists and radical anti-Semites – immediately jumped on the obvious implications of this – basically that Israel was creating a paid army of ‘social media influencers’ who were prepared to sacrifice their personal and political integrity in exchange for regular payments and essentially outsource their Hasbara away from trite civil servants and classic media talking heads towards the modern flexible and less obviously tarnished ‘social media influencer’ community.

They didn’t stop to the consider that this strategy had a much more potent side effect that was probably intentional on the part of international jewry. That is that it made wannabe and/or actual ‘social media influencers’ with a small or a bit of a following actively promote Israel and pro-jewish talking points for free in the hope of attracting funding for their future Hasbara work on the basis of their present Hasbara work (for example Patrick Casey openly complained about this lack of jewish funding for his pro-jewish propaganda on X).

In other words: Israel and the jewish Diaspora had just created an army of unswervingly pro-Israel and pro-jewish commentators and content creators by virtue of dangling the possibility of paying them $7,000 a post.

This was pure genius as a marketing strategy as it basically created an army of new pro-Israel/pro-jewish commentators and content creators overnight. Had Israel actually paid them then they would have been happy as pigs in shit to burn down all their credibility and more in exchange for those sweet, sweet dollar bills.

Nick Cleveland-Stout missed this angle in his article on the $7,000 per post offer in his lengthy October 2025 article on it for the ‘Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft’ (2) since this element of Israel’s influence peddling wouldn’t be covered under a FARA declaration, but it remains the most potent element of the entire ‘pay-for-posts’ Israeli PR strategy represented by the $7,000 meme.

The problem with all this however was that jews… are… well… jews and they tried to not pay the ‘social media influencers’ what they had agreed – and promised – to pay.

In essence it acted like a new form of the good old fashioned Ponzi scheme in that it was based on the confidence of future payment and people buying into the scheme (by promoting Israeli and pro-jewish talking points) but was risky as hell if it all fell apart which it did and it was all the fault of the jews themselves.

As ‘The Cradle’ explained in early March 2026:

‘Israel’s global propaganda machine is facing increasing legal pressure after influencers, consultants, and media companies filed lawsuits worth millions of shekels against the government, accusing it of failing to pay for work done in support of its international messaging campaign during Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the Calcalist reported on 5 March. According to Calcalist, many of the individuals involved say they were urgently recruited at the height of the war to promote Israeli narratives abroad, only to later discover that the government had not secured proper payment arrangements. Investigations have since uncovered serious irregularities inside the Prime Minister’s Office, which took over Israel’s international messaging apparatus after the collapse of the Ministry of Information following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in October 2023. Officials reportedly bypassed formal tender procedures and instead expanded existing contracts with private production firms, which then served as conduits to funnel payments to pro-Israel commentators and consultants operating overseas. Several of those companies now say the state has refused to settle its debts. One firm, Intellect Production and Publishing Group, filed a lawsuit seeking roughly 1.7 million shekels (around $552,000) after covering travel costs and media operations aimed at countering pro-Palestine demonstrations during hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Former Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy is among the figures who say the government still owes them money for work carried out in Israel’s international messaging campaign. According to the Calcalist report, Levy’s monthly pay of 41,125 shekels (just over $13,000) was routed through the production company Intellect Production and Publishing Group, rather than paid directly by the state Another company, Speedy Call, established a 24-hour interview studio inside the Kirya military headquarters used by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials. The company says Israel now refuses to pay more than 600,000 shekels (around $200,000) for nine months of work. The payment disputes unfolding inside Israel’s propaganda apparatus are emerging alongside broader revelations about the scale of Tel Aviv’s global messaging campaign during the war on Gaza. Investigations and public filings have shown that Israeli-linked public relations firms paid US social media influencers thousands of dollars per post to promote pro-Israel narratives online. Documents submitted under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) revealed payments averaging up to $7,000 per post as part of the so-called “Esther Project,” a propaganda campaign aimed at shaping public opinion on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram in favor of Israel, and demonizing its opposition. Israel has previously organized carefully managed influencer tours inside Gaza, inviting social media figures to visit aid distribution sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a deadly US-Israeli aid scheme, in an effort to counter international reporting on famine in the enclave. The visits were presented as proof that Israel was facilitating humanitarian assistance, despite extensive documentation by numerous organizations, including the UN, showing that the famine in Gaza was a direct result of Israel’s systematic restrictions on humanitarian aid and its obstruction of relief deliveries. These initiatives form part of what Israeli officials themselves have described as the “eighth front” of the war – a parallel battle over narrative and perception fought across social media platforms, advertising networks, and AI-driven digital campaigns designed to shape global opinion about the war in Gaza.’ (3)

Naturally this situation – which was widely reported on social media although not in the traditional mainstream media where jewish influence remains extremely strong – immediately became a huge PR disaster for Israel, because the very ‘social media influencers’ who Israel had sought to win over to their cause by dangling large fees per pro-Israel/pro-jewish post in front of them. Were then rudely disabused of the notion all of a sudden when it was revealed to these individuals that the Israeli government never had any serious intention to pay them the money that they claimed they would no matter whether it was a formal contract let alone a promise, which in turn meant that the hope of ‘getting rich quick’ off the back of Hasbara simply died. That in turn caused many formerly pro-Israel/pro-jewish ‘social media influencers’ and content creators in general to angrily turn on their would-be jewish paymasters to varying degrees with some just being upset about the situation but ploughing on, others giving up pro-Israel/pro-jewish activism in whole or part and others who have turned from would be friends to outright enemies of Israel and/or the jewish people.

Predictably enough this being publicly aired and becoming a trending item across social media as well as the alternative media in general caused the Israel government to absolutely panic with Nadav Rapaport writing for ‘Middle East Eye’ how:

‘The prime minister’s office said that while there were “irregularities in the contracting practices of the public diplomacy directorate”, it could not elaborate because legal procedures are underway. Since October 2023, Israel’s hasbara efforts have also been conducted by the foreign ministry and the diaspora ministry, which have both dedicated huge sums of money to distribute Israeli propaganda denying allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide that have been directed at Israel. Last September, the Israeli government approved an additional 150m shekels ($49m) budget for hasbara efforts in the foreign ministry, which was added to an already existing budget of 520 million shekels ($170m). The additional funding was taken out of the budget for higher education. In the same month, the foreign ministry, headed by Gideon Saar, established a new public diplomacy directorate, which was expected to employ bloggers and social media influencers, as hasbara efforts were seen in Israel as failing. In June 2024, it was revealed that Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli led a hasbara campaign that targeted US college campuses and sought to redefine antisemitism in US law. A year later, in May 2025, Chikli’s ministry offered settlement municipalities up to a million shekels ($325,000) for conducting hasbara in Israel and abroad.’ (4)

The point that the Israeli government was desperately trying to get across was that it was all due to a ‘mix up with the third parties who were working as proxies of the Israeli government’ not because the Israeli government and the jewish Diaspora wouldn’t pay the ‘social media influencers’ concerned, but despite their public protestations: the damage was done and the bland technocratic excuse of blaming unnamed ‘contractors and third parties’ did almost nothing to stem the bleeding from the catastrophic body blow that the Israeli government had just delivered to its own Hasbara/propaganda efforts by being… well… cheap and/or corrupt.

Naturally some of the unswervingly pro-Israel/jewish ‘social media influencers’ tried to pooh-pooh the whole thing and claimed it was simply a PR stunt by the Israeli government until – ironically – black American singer Azealia Banks revealed she had indeed been paid significant sums of money by Israel to promote it on social media.

Ironically the most sensible jewish voice in this whole semitic debacle was Rabbi Shmuley Boteach – otherwise known as ‘The Wandering Dildo Salesman’ – who wrote a Substack article – paywalled of course – on 5th October 2025 – long before the public revelation that Israel wasn’t paying its ‘social media influencers’ the promised fees - criticizing the ‘pay-to-post’ policy of the Israeli government on the grounds that it would simply breed people who just defended Israel for the money not out of belief in the Israeli/jewish cause or ‘for cash not out of conviction’ as he pithily put it. (6)

Boteach hit the nail on the head here in so far as he realised – possibly because he’s a bit more ‘among the goyim’ than most jews – that such a policy would just lead to paid lackeys who would turn against the jews if they went unpaid or were defunded for any reason rather than unpaid ‘true believers in the Israeli/jewish cause’.

The problem – which Boteach doesn’t mention – is that these days practically nobody but aging boomers want to fight and die for Israel and/or the jewish people for free.

Where-as there are millions upon millions of people in the Western world and probably hundreds of millions around the globe who will fight and die against Israel and the jewish people for free.

The Hellstorm that the jews created by industrially lying about Europeans in – and after - the Second World War and then using their power to seize Palestine and then create (as well as then expand and embolden) the state of Israel is swirling over their head while growing blacker and more violent by the minute and they are desperate to find a metaphorical sin offering to get out of the existential crisis they have created for themselves.

But no one is volunteering to be their sacrifice anymore… so they are beyond stuck.

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References

(1) https://responsiblestatecraft.org/israel-influencers/

(2) Idem.

(3) https://thecradle.co/articles/israels-online-propaganda-network-unravels-as-influencers-sue-tel-aviv-over-unpaid-contracts

(4) https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israels-hasbara-directorate-being-sued-unpaid-activists-claiming-millions

(5) https://x.com/iiwasinthee212/status/20292

(6) https://rabbishmuley.substack.com/p/conviction-not-cash-why-paying-influencers