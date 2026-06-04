Karl’s Substack

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
7d

there is a reason jews have been kicked out of nearly all countries they ever lived in..

the world need to urgently rid itself of genocidal supremacist psychopaths.

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Darkstar's avatar
Darkstar
7d

Never trust a kike

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

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