My friend and fellow historical researcher who goes by the nom-de-plume of ‘The Black Rabbit of Inle’ pointed out a story from the ‘Edmonton Journal’ in Canada in June 1945 on Twitter/X (1) which helps to illustrate how credulous (and silly) a lot of the war time and early Cold War claims about ‘the Nazis’ were.

The news item states that:

‘Paris – German scientists who now are turning over their technical knowledge to the Allies have declared their belief that rockets within the next five to 10 years will speed a ton of mail across the Atlantic in 40 minutes and within 15 to 25 years will make regular passenger runs between Europe and North America. This and other seemingly fantastic data were disclosed in a press conference Thursday by Lt.-Col John A. Keck of Greenburg, Pa., chief of the enemy equipment intelligence section of the United States army ordnance division on the European theatre.’ (2)

For the record this is the article in the context of the ‘Edmonton Journal’ so as to silence the usual baseless reflexive claims that quotes like this are ‘made up’:

The point here is that obviously these claims are neither true nor particularly realistic, but they also clearly belong to same genre as the assorted atrocity propaganda claims about ‘fiendish inventions’ made by the Germans in order to execute the jews and others such as steam chambers, (3) urine-powered gassing trucks, (4) giant electric chairs, (5) brain-bashing machines, (6) masturbation machines, (7) air pumps being inserted up their anuses (8) and of course the famous ‘Holocoaster’ of Auschwitz. (9)

Ergo they are just the other side of the ‘fiendish Nazi technology’ concept which is showcased in the ‘Edmonton Journal’ here in the form of ‘the wonderful new technology of the Germans’ that is being publicly cited by official US army sources – obviously referring to the proceeds of ‘Operation Paperclip’ - and reported as ‘incredible technological advances’ in major newspapers of the time like the ‘Edmonton Journal’.

We should take both these types of claim with a pinch of salt, but the problem is that the ‘Holocaust’ - as it was ‘proven at the Nuremberg Trials’ - is heavily reliant on the ‘fiendish inventions’ made by the Germans in order to execute the jews and others being true because otherwise it means that the Nuremberg Trials simply lied and thus all the ‘evidence’ is thrown into open question and can no longer be accepted at face value or on the ‘authority of Nuremberg’. (10)

This is why highlighting this sort of thing is rather more important than it might at first appear.

